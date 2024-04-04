How to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta/preview, version 1.21.0.20, arrived on April 2, 2024, bringing the final new feature of the 1.21 update to the game in the form of the revamped Bad Omen status effect, ominous bottles, and ominous trials. These allow players to choose when to increase their risks while adventuring for increased rewards.

There's no doubt that fans want to try out all these new features. Doing so can be accomplished by downloading Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 on their Bedrock Edition-compatible platform.

However, many platforms facilitate downloading Bedrock previews a bit differently, so it doesn't hurt to examine the process across devices that have access to them.

Steps to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 on supported platforms

Xbox One/Series X|S

Downloading Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 on Xbox consoles should be simple (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

Downloading Minecraft Previews on Xbox consoles is easy. As long as you have access to the internet via a wired or wireless connection, you should be able to download the latest preview in very little time.

You can download Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 on Xbox consoles with these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store. Search for Minecraft, and open the resulting store page that appears for previews. If you have purchased the base game or have an active Game Pass subscription, you should be able to press the Download button and add the preview to your download queue.

PlayStation 4

Previews recently made its way to PS4 consoles (Image via PlayStation/YouTube)

Minecraft Preview only recently arrived for PlayStation 4 consoles, but plenty of players have already checked out what it has to offer. However, the process of downloading previews on PlayStation 4 is a bit different compared to Xbox consoles, so it doesn't hurt to get acquainted with the process.

You can download Preview 1.21.0.20 on PS4 with these steps:

Open your base game and head to your settings on the main menu. On the sidebar, select Preview. This should open the store page for the latest preview. Press the Download button to add it to your queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Downloading or updating previews is carried out a bit differently on Windows 10/11 PCs (Image via Microsoft)

There is a slightly different way to download Preview 1.21.0.20 for Minecraft Bedrock on Windows PCs. This depends on whether or not you've downloaded a preview on PC before. If you haven't, you can look to the game's official launcher, but otherwise, you may need to use the Microsoft Store app to update the preview instead.

Either way, both approaches to downloading Preview 1.21.0.20 on Windows 10/11 can be found below:

If you don't have a preview currently installed, open the Minecraft Launcher client and select the Windows version from the game list to the left of the window. Click the button that reads "Latest Release" and choose "Latest Preview" instead. Then, click the Install button. If you have a preview installed already, you can open your Microsoft Store application and navigate to your library. From there, click the Games button, find the listing for the preview program, and click the Update button. If you can't locate the listing, you may need to click "Get Updates" instead to fetch the necessary data from Microsoft.

Android/iOS devices

Downloading previews on mobile devices will be dependent on your OS (Image via Mojang)

Compared to other platforms, Android and iOS devices may have the most varied approach to downloading Minecraft Previews. Depending on your device's operating system, you will have a different set of steps to follow via the Google Play Store on Android or Apple TestFlight on iOS.

Both means of downloading previews on mobile can be found below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and open the game's store page by searching for it or finding it in the list of top games. Scroll down the store page until you find a subheader that reads "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if needed, and the next time you open it, it should be running the latest preview. On iOS, begin by downloading the TestFlight app. Then, head to the game's TestFlight page and sign up for the preview using your Apple account credentials. Signups tend to fill up fast, so you may have to check back on the site (particularly around the first of each month) to secure your spot. You'll receive an email invitation, which you should choose to open with TestFlight. If you're a new tester, tap accept and then install. If you've downloaded a preview before, simply tap the update button instead.

With the exception of Windows PCs, Minecraft previews should stay updated automatically if you have auto-updates enabled. However, it doesn't hurt to know the manual update process outlined above just in case.