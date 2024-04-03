Last week, Mojang revealed the final feature for the Minecraft 1.21 update: ominous trials. This addition brought along a wave of new challenges in the form of ominous trial spawners, new mob effects, and more. Unfortunately, these features were only added to the Java Edition, not Bedrock.

That said, to avoid further confusion, developers confirmed that the new ominous trials would be coming to Bedrock Edition soon. Fortunately, players won't have to wait much longer to try the ominous trials and all their related features, as this week's Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 is bringing them to you.

The latest Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 introduces ominous trials along with other ominous features like vaults, spawners, trial keys, and more. It also includes breeze bug fixes and a new look for profile preview. Let's go over the patch notes for Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20.

Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20 patch notes: All you need to know

Experimental features in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20

Ominous trials

Ominous trials is a new Ominous Event that can be accessed by exploring a Trial Chamber with Bad Omen.

This event will have players facing more powerful Trial Spawners, if they dare!

Please note: There are some changes that are already in the Java Edition Snapshot that haven’t made it here, but we are working on more tweaks that will be included in the upcoming Previews.

Ominous bottle

An item which can be consumed by players to receive the Bad Omen effect for 1 hour and 40 minutes

Comes in 5 variations, one for each Bad Omen level

The bottle breaks when consumed

Can be stacked to 64

Can be found uncommonly in any Vaults that are unlocked with Trial Keys, and is dropped by Raid Captains when defeated outside a Raid

Ominous trial key

A new variant of the Trial Key which can only be obtained by defeating an Ominous Trial Spawner

They can be used to unlock Ominous Vaults

Ominous trial spawner

A more powerful active phase of the Trial Spawner with unique challenges and rewards

Provides a more challenging experience that players can opt into for better rewards

If a Trial Spawner detects a player that has the Trial Omen effect, the spawner will become Ominous if:

It is not in cooldown

It is in cooldown but was not Ominous during its last activation

Making it Ominous this way will bypass the cooldown

While active, it will:

Glow blue instead of orange

Emit soul flames instead of normal flames

More commonly spawn mobs with equipment if they can wear it

The equipment these mobs wear have Armor Trims applied from the Trial Chambers

Periodically spawn potions and projectiles on top of unsuspecting players and mobs

Becoming Ominous will despawn any existing mobs it spawned and reset its challenge

It will stay Ominous until it has been defeated and its cooldown has finished

When defeated, it will eject a different set of loot than normal Trial Spawners

Ominous vault

A variant of Vaults that have a different texture and emit soul flames instead of normal flames

These can be found throughout the Trial Chambers in harder to find places and require an Ominous Trial Key to unlock

These Vaults hold a more valuable set of rewards than the standard Vaults unlocked by Trial Keys

Known Issue: Vaults in Trial Chambers may generate without loot and cannot be opened by Trial Key

Ominous events

Bad Omen has been expanded to give access to an optional experience in Trial Chambers

These optional experiences accessed through Bad Omen are now known as Ominous Events

They are more challenging than usual, and are designed to shake up the experience in unique ways

Illager Raids are an example of an existing Ominous Event

Bad Omen is getting some changes with this redesign:

It has a new, shadowy icon and a sound for being applied to the player

It is no longer given to players that defeat a Raid Captain outside a Raid

Instead, players can gain access to Bad Omen by consuming a new Ominous Bottle

Trial omen

A variant that Bad Omen can transform into

This occurs when the player is within detection range of a Trial Spawner that is not Ominous

The transformed Trial Omen has a duration of 15 minutes multiplied by the previous Bad Omen level

Players that have Trial Omen are surrounded by ominous particles

Mob effects

The following new effects have been added:

Wind Charged:

Affected entities will emit a wind burst upon death

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Breeze Rod

Weaving:

Affected entities will spread Cobweb blocks upon death

Non-player entities with this effect can walk through Cobweb at normal speeds

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Cobweb block

Oozing:

Affected entities will spawn two Slimes upon death

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Slime Block

Infested:

Affected entities have a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish when hurt

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Stone block

These effects can be encountered while taking on an Ominous Trial Spawner

Spawners in an area will select a unique effect for the duration of their challenge, and drop them as lingering potions onto mobs and players nearby

Some mobs are immune to these effects:

Slimes are immune to Oozing

Silverfish are immune to Infested

Known issue: The duration of these mob effects is different to Java Edition and will be fixed soon

Breeze

The Breeze no longer Long Jumps into lava

Breeze now properly deflects most projectiles (except fireworks and fishing rod lures)

The Breeze now plays all of its sounds properly, even when off-screen

Trial chambers

Trial Chambers now generate slightly more rarely and a bit more spaced out from each other

Trial spawner

Trial Spawner activates only if it is in the line of sight of a player

Ominous Trial Spawners in the same room are more likely to spawn the same selection of projectiles

Becoming Ominous will despawn any existing mobs it spawned and reset its challenge

Trial Spawner in Ominous state spawns mobs with equipment they can wear

That equipment will have Armor Trims from the Trial Chambers

Blocks

The Heavy Core can now be waterlogged

The Heavy Core doesn't pop as an item when Lava or Water flows across it

The Heavy Core can now be pushed and pulled by Pistons without breaking

The Heavy Core now has a map color of METAL

The Heavy Core now has pickaxe as its preferred tool, and its destroy times have been adjusted

Cobweb

Cobweb

Added unique sounds for Cobweb

Wind charge

Wind Charges no longer collide wit h nor destroy End Crystals

h nor destroy End Crystals Wind Charges also no longer collide with other Wind Charges

Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.20

Updated Player Profile in Bedrock Preview!

Updated player profile in new Bedrock Preview

Achievements View:

See your friend’s achievement progress and some suggested next achievements you can work on together!

Wondering what to do next? Check out your own suggested achievements.

Friends View:

It has never been easier to manage your friends in Minecraft. View your friends list and search for friends using our updated Add Friends screen.

Followers View:

Check out your followers with the handy “Followers” view and see if there’s anyone you would like to add as a friend.

Stats View:

Check out your Minecraft stats, including blocks broken, distance traveled, time played, and mobs defeated. The stats view combines play across all platforms.

Press the “Compare stats” button and select a friend to engage in a little friendly competition.

Compare Stats View:

Compare stats with others to see who’s broken more blocks, traveled more distance, defeated more mobs, and played longer.

Getting to the new Profile Screen:

In the new Play Screen UI you can access Profile from the Play menu.

Open the Friends Drawer and click on your friends to see their profiles, or click “Search for Players” from the Friends Drawer to find new profiles.

In the old UI, click “Add Friends” from the Friends tab and search for friends. Click on them to view their profiles.

Accessibility

Fixed issue where pressing Enter on a keyboard, keypad or controller (menu button) does not send message in the Chat screen

Accessibility features

Fixed various keys not being bindable when using external keyboards on mobile devices

Blocks

Cauldrons filled with potions now keep the color of the potion when pushed by a Piston

Containers being cloned over no longer keep their container screens open and cause crashes

The "tallgrass" block is now split into unique instances "short_grass" and "fern"

Items drops from blocks destroyed in an explosion now get merged into bigger item stacks before spawning in the world

All blocks now drop items by default when exploded with TNT

Added a new game rule to control decay of drops from TNT explosions, named "tntExplosionDropDecay"

The rule can be set to "true" to re-enable the previous behavior where not all blocks would drop when exploded by TNT

Boat

Player can now stand on Boats that float on water

Updated Edit World Screen

Export World or Export as Template if clear player data is set it will be applied in a copy and then exported (Preview Only)

Game Tips

The Game Tip for sneaking now resolves itself properly when the player sneaks

Gamepad Button Tooltips

"Draw" and "Release" tooltips now appear for Crossbows

"Read Book" tooltip now appears when it's possible to read a Book from a Lectern even when you are not holding an item

"Place" tooltip now appears for doors

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the ‘Let It Go’ trophy did not unlock on PlayStation®4

When using an item on an entity, it is now necessary to release the use button before being able to use it again, which prevents players from inadvertently consuming items themselves when interacting with entities

Sprinting speed is no longer activated with a delay

Ensure the right controller gets assigned to player 1 when playing on Xbox

Marketplace

Fixed an issue that could cause the loading screen to get stuck for some time at 41%

Mobs

Naturally spawning mobs now spawn at the center of a Block

Realms

Fixed crashes that could occur when creating worlds on new Realms and backing out at the Online Safety dialog box

Updated the 'Are you sure you want to opt out?' Realms Stories modal to ensure players know they can opt in later (Preview Only)

Fixed inconsistent displaying of unread badges for new posts in the Story Feed tab (Preview Only)

In Realms, blocks no longer reappear after breaking them in Creative Mode with Delayed Block Breaking toggle turned off

Accessibility features

The Realms Stories New Post screen now enumerates its active buttons with text-to-speech on (Preview Only)

Stability and performance

Support prevention of app/flow restart when dark mode toggled on or off on across Android devices.

User interface

Fixed a bug where GUI scale was not modifiable after changing between handheld and docked mode on Switch consoles

Added missing indentation to list items in some modals, which should make those lists easier to read.

On touch devices, when moving items between different slots, the icon no longer appears as duplicated between the moving item and the destination slot

On touch devices, when moving enchanted items between different slots, the moving icon is now rendered correctly

On touch devices, stack-splitting UI no longer appears for unstackable items

On touch devices, items from Creative Inventory are now unselectable

On touch devices, it is now possible to swap two identical items

Removed faulty hotbar scale setting for Pocket UI

Other than these, Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.21.0.20 has many technical changes. Players who are interested in checking them out can read the official patch notes here.