Minecraft Bedrock releases quick 1.21.81 hotfix update to fix major issues

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years; however, the game still has some bugs that need ironing out. This is mainly due to new content being constantly generated for the blocky world. Thankfully, the developers also release major and minor bug fixes to ensure a smooth gameplay experience consistently.

Mojang Studios have recently released the 1.21.81 hotfix update for the Bedrock Edition to fix some major issues plaguing the game.

Here’s everything about the update and all the errors and bugs it fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.81 hotfix

The update fixes many bugs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This update aims to fix the graphical, gameplay, and performance aspects of Minecraft. The graphical issues fixed in this patch involved the Vibrant Visuals feature, which is still experimental. This feature is designed to modernize the game's graphics by improving lighting and color rendering.

However, it was seen that these features were being applied to worlds that did not support them properly, leading to inconsistent visual results. The developers have now corrected this issue with the hotfix.

Another graphical problem that has been resolved was affecting certain iOS devices. Users reported experiencing pixelated distortions while playing Minecraft. The developers have addressed this, making the game visually much sharper.

In terms of gameplay, Mojang Studios has fixed a bug that altered how player movement functioned while swimming. Hitting blocks while swimming caused players to slow down significantly more than intended in the previous version. This issue, listed under MCPE-201832, has now been corrected, and thus, swimming and interacting with blocks should feel smoother and more natural.

The update also improves performance and stability, addressing two key crash scenarios. One fix targets a crash that occurred when loading a world with entities, such as animals or mobs, that were attached to leads. This unexpected crash disrupted gameplay for users who had built environments with leashed creatures.

Another crash occurred after activating specific resource packs, particularly those related to potion visuals, “SplashPotChange” and “LingeringPotChange.” These resource packs modify the appearance of splash and lingering potions used in combat and utility gameplay.

The crash, identified as MCPE-217599, has now been fixed, allowing players to use these packs without risking a sudden game failure.

Mojang Studios is on a roll in terms of new features and bug fixes. The latest snapshot made the saddle craftable, a feature players have been asking for years. The summer drop will also introduce new ghast variants, of which the happy ghast can be used to fly.

