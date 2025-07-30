Minecraft Bedrock RLCraft 1.0.1 update announced

There's much cause for excitement among Minecraft Bedrock players, as many popular mods that were solely available on the Java Edition have now become accessible on Bedrock. Many popular mods, such as Actions &amp; Stuff, are available on the Bedrock Edition as well. Now, fans of RLCraft can get the latest and improved version of the mod from the Marketplace.Honeyfrost, the official developer of the mod for Bedrock Edition, announced the release of the latest RLCraft 1.0.1 update, which is said to improve upon many previous shortcomings and make the experience even better. Here’s everything about the update and all the changes coming with it.RLCraft 1.0.1 update for Minecraft BedrockRLCraft is one of those Minecraft mods that completely change the experience of the blocky world. It adds a ton of new mechanics, such as thirst and temperature, and also several new hostile mobs. In many ways, this mod pushes the game to its limit, offering almost everything the blocky world can offer. With the latest update, the developers have made it even better.The 1.0.1 update makes gravestones work properly. It has also ensured that the integration of other mods or add-ons works smoothly, including Actions &amp; Stuff.Many quality of life improvements have been added, along with better mob behavior, proper mob spawning, and even the addition of new dungeon spawner loot tables.Apart from surface-level changes, the update also brings new world generation, progression with levelling, and increased difficulty and challenge to make the gameplay more exciting.The world file is available at Minecraft Marketplace, and players will have to shell out 1690 Minecoins to get it. It is certainly not cheap, but when one considers the amount of content they are getting from RLCraft, the price seems justified. With fantasy elements like dragons, knights, dungeons, and other mobs, there is a lot to explore in this world with the mod in play.Players can directly get and download the RLCraft world file from their game menu and activate it. Do note that there might be some bugs and errors, especially when multiple add-ons are being used. The developers are working on optimizing the world even better and making the experience smoother.