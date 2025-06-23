Minecraft RLCraft Bedrock Edition release date announced

It seems that Minecraft Bedrock players are getting treats left, right, and center. The Chase the Skies update came with the Vibrant Visuals upgrade just for the game's Bedrock edition, and now, the very famous RLCraft mod will be transforming the blocky world very soon.
In a tweet from Honeyfrost, the developers posted the second teaser of RLCraft for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, along with the announcement that it would be coming to the game on July 15 as a Dynamic World. Players can download it from Minecraft Marketplace. Here’s everything about the RLCraft world coming to the game in less than a month.
RLCraft is coming to Minecraft very soon
For those who do not know, RLCraft is a famous mod for Minecraft Java Edition, and it completely transforms everything about the blocky world. New mechanics such as heat, cold, thirst, etc, play a crucial role in deciding the gameplay. It also brings a ton of new hostile and passive mobs, some of which are quite dangerous.
New mobs and game mechanics are just scratching the surface with the RLCraft mod. It is quite complex and makes exploration much more fun. With the Chase the Skies update and saddles being craftable, it will make the exploration even better.
Bedrock Edition players have always been left out when it came to great mods such as RLCraft. However, thanks to the overhaul of Minecraft Marketplace, a great number of mods that were available just for the Java Edition have been ported to the Bedrock Edition. One example is the Actions & Stuff add-on that makes movement and other animations very smooth.
Now, this does not mean that players can just download the world. Since it has been done by Honeyfrost, which has a good track record of making some great add-ons and worlds for the game, players can expect a price tag on the RLCraft world file. The developers have not added anything about the price, but players can expect anywhere between 900 and 1600 minecoins.
The developers could have also released it as an add-on rather than a dynamic world because that would have been more useful. An add-on, as the name suggests, can be added to any existing game world, but dynamic worlds are quite restricted. But perhaps RLCraft is too complex a mod to port to the Bedrock Edition, and the creators decided to go with the dynamic world route.
