Minecraft Bedrock vs Java Edition: Top 5 differences in mobs you may not know

Minecraft was first created using Java programming language. However, as many devices didn't support Java and had performance issues, developers created another version for all other devices and called it Bedrock Edition.

Bedrock Edition is made using the C++ programming language. While it made Minecraft available on various platforms, the game became a little different from Java Edition.

The gameplay seems the same on the surface level, but there are many differences that players will only notice after playing both editions for a long time. Some mobs also have differences in behavior, abilities, and drop rates.

Mob differences between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition

5) More baby mobs

Baby squid (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, many mobs have their baby variants. Compared to Java Edition, Minecraft Bedrock has more types of baby mobs. Bedrock players can find baby squids and baby dolphins in their worlds. Like other baby mobs, these two look the same as their adult versions but have smaller bodies.

4) Java exclusive mobs

Giant zombie (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Java Edition has three exclusive mobs which can only be summoned using commands in vanilla gameplay. These are the three Java exclusive mobs:

Giant: A large variant of regular zombies with a height of 12 blocks.

Illusioner: An illager mob who uses spells and a bow.

The Killer Bunny: A deadly hostile mob added as an easter egg.

These mobs are available in the Java Edition files but are completely missing in Bedrock Edition,

3) Vindicators can drop enchanted books

Vindicator (Image via Mojang)

Vindicators are an illager type mob that spawns in Woodland Mansions and during pillager raids. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, vindicators have a rare chance to drop enchanted books.

There is around a 5% chance for a vindicator to drop an enchanted book. Vindicators also drop more emeralds and tools in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition.

2) Baby zombies, husks, and zombie villagers can ride many mobs

Various jockeys (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, baby variants of zombies, husks, and zombie villagers can ride many mobs, like cows, cats, pigs, horses, mules, adult zombies, and whatnot. In Java Edition, they can only ride chickens.

1) Wither Boss is an actual boss in Bedrock Edition

In Java Edition, defeating the Wither is an easy task as players can trap and kill them easily. Unfortunately, the Wither battle isn't so simple in Bedrock Edition.

Bedrock Edition's Wither has special attacks and can summon wither skeletons to protect itself. Players cannot capture the Wither in a bedrock cage. On top of that, when a player finally defeats the Wither, it will cause a massive explosion.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu