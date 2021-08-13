Top 5 Java exclusive features players want in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is made for devices with low specifications. However, the developers made the Bedrock Edition identical to the Java Edition. Both games have the same mobs, blocks, and items. But there are some significant differences between them.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition lacks a lot of features that Java has for years. Many Bedrock players have been pleading with Mojang to add some Java elements to the low-spec version. This article dives into some of the changes Bedrock players want to see.

Java exclusive features that should be added to Minecraft Bedrock

5) Improved mob spawning

Many players would agree that mob spawning is scattered and messed up in Bedrock Edition. For example, players may not encounter any hostile mobs while exploring a cave, but tons of monsters would have spawned in one corner of the cave.

Due to random mob spawning, building mob farms can be pretty daunting and annoying in Minecraft Bedrock. In Java Edition, mob spawning is organized and consistent.

4) Debug screen

Debug screen (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition lacks many technical features that are available in the Java Edition. The debug screen is one of the many features Bedrock players would like to have in Minecraft.

In Java Edition, players can hit F3 to find helpful information like coordinates, chunk info, biome name, light levels, and more. Players can also use debug shortcuts to reload chunks, show chunk borders, switch game modes, etc.

3) Hardcore mode

Minecraft Hardcore (Image via u/rdyEmber on Reddit)

Hardcore mode is a Java-exclusive world mode like survival. Players have to select hardcore mode when creating a new world. Hardcore mode is the highest level of difficulty available in vanilla Minecraft.

Players only have one life in this mode. If the player dies, they won't be able to respawn back in the world. Veteran Bedrock players would love to take up this challenge if Mojang adds it to the other version.

2) Better Redstone

Pistons move slower, fast tick contraptions are difficult to build, common circuits are complex, and many more problems can be found in Bedrock Edition. On the other hand, Redstone in Java Edition can be pretty simple to use. Many Bedrock players would prefer to have the same Redstone as Java Edition.

1) Spectator mode

Spectator mode (Image via Reddit)

Like hardcore mode, spectator mode is another game mode available in Java Edition. While in spectator mode, players become invisible to non-spectator players, can pass through blocks, and look at mobs' points of view.

Bedrock players can use external mods to become spectators, but it is still pretty buggy. HelenAngel, Minecraft's former community manager, has said that spectator mode will be added in the future.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

