Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock exclusive features players want in Java Edition

While the basic gameplay on Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition is the same, players learn many differences after playing both versions. As both editions are coded using separate programming languages, they cannot be completely identical.

In the Minecraft community, players always debate which one is better, between Java and Bedrock Edition. Both editions have their pros and cons. Many Java Edition players call their version "superior" but still want some features from Bedrock Edition.

This article shares some exclusive Bedrock features players would love to see in Minecraft Java Edition. With every update, Mojang tries to bring parity between both editions. Players may get these features in Java Edition in future updates.

Exclusive Bedrock features players need in Minecraft

5) Ray tracing

Minecraft Bedrock players can experience RTX ray tracing and PBR (physically based rendering). Last year, Mojang released this feature exclusively for Windows 10 players. To use RTX ray tracing, players will need powerful computers with capable GPUs.

Ray tracing is yet to be officially released for Minecraft Bedrock. Players can access it by registering for the beta version. Sadly, there is no news of ray tracing for Java Edition.

4) Movable tile entities

Players often speak negatively about Minecraft Bedrock's redstone system. But it has a pretty useful redstone feature that Java Edition lacks. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players can push tile entities using pistons.

Tile entities, also called block entities, are blocks with extra information such as chests, hoppers, furnaces, etc. By pushing these blocks, Bedrock players can create redstone contraptions that are impossible in Java.

As of now, Java players have to rely on Carpet mod to move tile entities.

3) Easy trident farming

Many mob drops have a different rate in Bedrock Edition compared to Java Edition. Trident, one of the rarest mob drops in Java Edition, is pretty common in Bedrock Edition.

With Looting III enchantment, Java players have an 11.5% chance of getting a trident by killing a drowned who has a trident in its hand, whereas Bedrock players have a 37% chance of getting a trident.

2) Improved cauldron

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can fill cauldrons only with lava and water. However, in Bedrock Edition, players can fill cauldrons with all kinds of potions. Players can use arrows on cauldrons filled with potions to get tipped arrows.

Players can also use dye on cauldrons filled with water to change their color. These cauldrons can then be used to color leather armors. By combining two or more colors, players can apply many types of shades on their leather armors,

1) The Wither is the real deal

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the Wither boss puts up an actual fight and can destroy an entire area if not killed quickly. Java players can trap Withers and kill them easily, but that doesn't happen in the Bedrock Edition.

The Wither is faster in Bedrock Edition and shoots three blocks and one blue skull after targeting a player. Unlike in Java Edition, the Wither can summon wither skeletons to protect itself when its health drops to 50%.

In Bedrock Edition, one Wither has 300 hearts, whereas Java Edition has only 150 hearts. Upon dying, Wither causes a massive explosion. Java players would want to experience the same hell as Bedrock players.

This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji