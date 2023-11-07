Minecraft Bedrock vs Java: Which edition has better bridging technique?

Minecraft has two different editions: Bedrock and Java. While the overall game looks almost identical in both of these editions, some mechanics are drastically different. One of these mechanics is how you can place blocks adjacent to each other. While players normally place blocks one by one by right-clicking, when it comes to placing blocks adjacent to each other to create a bridge, it gets extremely tricky and different.

Here are some of the major differences in bridging and which of the two mechanics from both Minecraft editions is suitable for which kind of player.

Exploring bridging mechanics in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java

Bridging in Minecraft Java Edition

Bridging is much trickier and slower in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Java Edition, bridging from one place to another is much slower and scarier. This is mainly because to place a block adjacent to another, you need to target the crosshair on the correct facet of the already-placed block.

To do this, you need to crouch and sneak to the edge of the block you are standing on to find its vertical facet. It is quite risky because if you stand back up, you have a high chance of falling off the bridge.

Furthermore, crouching drastically reduces walking speed, which in turn also decreases bridging speed.

Over the years, expert players have discovered a method of bridging quickly in Java Edition using the crouch-walk combination. However, it is quite risky for new players. Another method through which you can speed up bridging is by using swift sneak enchantment on your leggings, which essentially speeds up crouch sneaking.

Bridging in Bedrock Edition

Bridging is much easier and faster in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Making a bridge in Bedrock Edition is much simpler and faster compared to Java Edition. This is mainly because you do not need to have your crosshair on the vertical facet of the previous block to place a new block. Instead, when your crosshair is hovering right next to an already-placed block, you will be able to place a new block adjacent to it without any problem.

This means that you do not have to crouch and walk to the edge of the block to place it. This is what makes bridging in Bedrock Edition so easy.

However, there are some issues with the edition that many people are aware of and are frustrated with. First, the game does encounter a lot of bugs and glitches, much more than Java Edition. Hence, players are already scared of bridging quickly, as something could happen, and they might fall off.

In conclusion, bridging in Minecraft is harder in Java Edition compared to Bedrock Edition. However, there are still many who prefer the former.