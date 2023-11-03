How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 beta and preview

Minecraft players who love testing out upcoming features can do so courtesy of Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews. Regarding the latter, the latest preview beta, known as version 1.20.50.23, was released on November 2, 2023. It brings along even more new block recipes for tuff and copper blocks, as well as updating their textures and fixing a litany of bugs.

Although Minecraft Bedrock is accessible across a wide variety of platforms, only Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices will have access to the Preview Program.

Whatever the case, if Minecraft fans want to access the latest Bedrock Edition beta, their steps to do so will differ depending on their device.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.50.23 for Bedrock Edition

Xbox consoles

Xbox provides a separate Minecraft Preview application for players to download (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft fans wanting to access Preview 1.20.50.23 on an Xbox console, the Microsoft Store will be their first destination. As long as players have a legal copy of the game, they should be able to access the Preview Program with a simple program download that operates separately from their base game installation.

Players can download Preview 1.20.50.23 on Xbox with these steps:

At your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store and enter "Minecraft Preview" in the search field. Open the store page for the preview and press the download button. As long as you have a legal copy of the game tied to your Microsoft/Xbox Live account, the preview should be accessible with no issues. Once the download has been completed, simply return to your dashboard or game library and open the new preview application.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store can provide easy updates for Bedrock Previews that have already been installed (Image via Microsoft)

Thanks to the Minecraft Launcher, players on Windows-based PCs have easy access to the Preview Program. However, the launcher doesn't automatically update to the latest preview like some platforms. The good news is that fans can easily update their installed previews with the Microsoft Store application.

Players can install/update the latest preview on Windows PCs with these steps:

Open the game's launcher and select the Windows Edition to the left of the window. To the left of the install/play button, click the version selector that normally reads "latest release" and switch it to "latest preview" before pressing the install/play button. The launcher will download all the necessary files before opening the preview automatically. If you've already installed an older version of the preview, open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and navigate to the library tab. Press the games button, followed by the update button for Minecraft Preview. You can also press "get updates" to update all of your programs along with the preview. Afterward, simply return to the launcher and follow the first two steps to play the latest beta.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Accessing the Minecraft Preview is a bit different between operating systems on mobile (Image via Apple)

Mobile devices have the same accessibility to the Preview Program, but downloading it will require a slightly different approach depending on whether players are using the Android or iOS operating system. Fortunately, neither method will take too much time.

Players can access the latest preview on their mobile devices by following these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and pull up the game's store page however you wish. Scroll down the page until you find a category that reads "join the beta," and tap its accompanying link. Update your game app, and it should access the preview instead of the latest release build. Things are a bit more complex on iOS, but not too difficult. Begin by downloading the Testflight app from the App Store, then open Minecraft Preview's Testflight page within the app and opt into the beta. Signups can occasionally be filled to capacity, so you may need to visit the page a few times to get into the beta. Once you've been accepted, you can open the preview directly from the Testflight app.

Testlfight signups can fill up quickly for the Preview Program (Image via Mojang/Apple)

Once fans have downloaded Preview 1.20.50.23, most devices and platforms will automatically update to the latest beta. The one exception is on Windows, where players will, in all likelihood, still need to use the Microsoft Store to ensure updates. However, this only takes a few moments, so it shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience.