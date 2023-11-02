Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 beta and preview patch notes: Crafter textures updated, new recipes, sneaking in water, and more

The latest Minecraft beta and preview version 1.20.50.23 has arrived for this game's Bedrock Edition across all supported platforms. However, this release might disappoint players eagerly anticipating significant 1.21 features. Despite the absence of major alterations, this beta and preview launch offers essential improvements and bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 introduces recipes for new 1.21 blocks like chiseled copper and tuff blocks. Additionally, this update addresses issues concerning chorus fruits, sneaking mechanics, and more. Detailed patch notes mentioning the latest changes, features, and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 can be found below.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 patch notes

Experimental Features

As part of experimental features, Mojang has added crafting recipes for some of the new copper and tuff blocks:

Chiseled Copper

Added recipe for Chiseled Copper

Crafter

Updated Crafter textures

Tuff Blocks

Added recipes for Tuff Blocks

Waxed Chiseled Copper

Added recipe for Waxed Chiseled Copper

Added Stonecutter recipes for all oxidization levels of Waxed Chiseled Copper

Waxed Copper Doors

Added Crafting Table recipes for all oxidization levels of Waxed Copper Doors

Waxed Copper Grates

Added Stonecutter recipes for all oxidization levels of Waxed Copper Grates

Waxed Copper Trapdoors

Added Crafting table recipes for all oxidization levels of Waxed Copper Trapdoors

Textures

Updated Tuff Bricks textures

Updated Copper Door textures

Updated Copper Trapdoor textures

Updated Copper Door item textures

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

Chorus Flowers can now be destroyed by any projectile, which will no longer disappear after impact

Fixed a bug making Calcite not being obtainable as an item through commands or creative inventory

Crafting and Inventory Screen

Inventory option states such as the all/craftable toggle and selected inventory tab are now saved between sessions

Gameplay

Fixed a regression that caused flying players to slow down significantly after touching ground

Sneaking in water is now possible with touch controls

General

Improved handling of unexpected errors during world export and provide better error messaging

Graphical

Made the hotbar less transparent

Added background dimming on screens that didn't have it

Marketplace

Fixed possible soft locking when performing different actions within Marketplace

Added the ability to deep link users within a server to Dressing Room offers

Mobs

Mobs that were placed in Boats before the introduction of the new size restriction, and are now considered too large to fit, will no longer be ejected

Molang

query.is_moving now detects vertical motion for the player again

Character Creator

The classic skins info pop now sends you to the correct settings page

Realms

Fixed a crash when joining a Realm after doing other things for a while

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the border around the 'Creator' tab in Settings would not be highlighted

Added an altered main menu and world creation experience. Keep an eye out as we're rolling out these changes to some players

Apart from these fixes and changes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.23 also provides technical updates and features. Interested people can check the second link provided in the tweet above to learn more about this content.

Download the new beta or preview to test all the new changes.