5 Minecraft bedroom ideas to build in your world

One of the first tasks you have after entering a new Minecraft world is to create a safehouse where you can sleep and protect yourself from hostile creatures at night. Your base will initially have only one room filled with important blocks and a bed, but most players prefer to create a home-like layout, with a separate bedroom.

Hence, here are some ideas to create a more interesting and comfortable bedroom in your Minecraft base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 bedroom building ideas for your Minecraft world

1) Build a wardrobe with chests

Chests can be stacked on top of one another to create a wardrobe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you start building their bedroom, you will quickly notice that Minecraft does not have enough furniture blocks to decorate a house interior. There are no chairs, tables, wardrobes, cabinets, desks, etc. Hence, you will have to improvise and use existing blocks to create make-believe furniture, especially if you are playing without mods.

For example, to create a cabinet or wardrobe in your bedroom, you can place chests on top of each other as shown in the picture. This will not look too realistic, but these chests will function in the same way and allow you to store items.

2) Build a small bathroom

A small bathroom can be built using mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you are willing to create a more realistic bedroom, you can create a separate room for a bathroom. Since Minecraft does not have any blocks related to a toilet, you can use mods like Macaw's Furniture to add these blocks and use them to create surprisingly accurate and customized bathrooms attached to your bedroom.

Furthermore, you can use nether quartz blocks to build a bathroom's walls.

3) Unique carpet designs

Unique carpets can be placed to decorate the place (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Carpets are blocks that can be crafted using wool blocks and can be dyed into various colors. Hence, one of the best ways to decorate a bedroom is by placing a uniquely designed carpet using different colors.

You can also dig a one-block hole in the ground, place signs in the hole in different orientations, and cover it with carpet blocks to get a unique design, as shown in the picture above.

4) Cozy lighting

Place slightly fewer light blocks for a more cozy ambient (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since you are making a bedroom, you should focus on lighting the room properly. However, you need to be aware not to make it too bright since you will be sleeping in it. To make a bedroom cozy, you can place a few lamps, depending on the size of your bedroom.

If you want a darker ambience, you can try out a soul lantern and even candles. The cozy lighting will make the room much more aesthetically pleasing, especially with shaders enabled.

5) Recessed beds on the floor

A recessed bed can give a unique Japanese bedroom vibe in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can try different themes when building and decorating your bedroom. One of them includes making your bed look recessed and close to the ground. Though there is only one type of bed you can craft, you can place half slabs around it to make it look like it is simply a thin mattress on the floor.

This kind of bed placement is heavily inspired by traditional Japanese-style bedrooms, where people sleep on mattresses placed on the floor.

