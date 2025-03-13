4 best custom model resource packs for Minecraft

Minecraft has been around for over 15 years, and during that time, Mojang has introduced many exciting features, ranging from new blocks and items to a variety of mobs and structures. However, despite all these updates, Mojang has largely kept the original models of mobs and blocks unchanged to preserve their classic look.

While this approach maintains the game's nostalgic charm, long-time players may find the repetitive designs a bit stale. Mojang began addressing this issue by introducing mob variants, but not all mobs are getting unique redesigns just yet. Fortunately, resource packs allow players to refresh the game’s visuals by adding custom models.

In this article, we shed light on some of the best Minecraft resource packs that introduce custom models.

Best Minecraft custom model resource packs you should try

1) Fresh Animations

Fresh Animations resource pack (Image via Mojang & FreshLX)

Fresh Animations is arguably the best custom model resource pack available. This pack breathes new life into the world of Minecraft by introducing new animations for many mobs. Fresh Animations does not yet support every mob, but it is 85% complete and features animations for popular mobs like villagers, creepers, and more.

Fresh Animations enhances the default models of mobs by adding new animations related to their movements, eyes, faces, and more. It is definitely a great way to make Minecraft feel fresh if you are bored of the plain old mobs.

Download Fresh Animations from Modrinth.

2) Motschen's Better Leaves

Motschen's Better Leaves resource pack (Image via Mojang & Motschen)

Forests are among the most common biomes in Minecraft. Hence, coming across trees is a frequent occurrence in the game. However, some players might get bored of seeing the same cube-shaped leaves every time. If that sounds like you, then Motschen's Better Leaves might become your favorite resource pack.

Motschen's Better Leaves is a simple resource pack that improves the texture of leaf blocks, giving them a more realistic feel. With the new falling leaves feature, Motschen's Better Leaves makes exploring forests a wonderful experience, especially when used with shaders.

Motschen's Better Leaves might remind you of some realistic texture packs, but luckily, it does not drain your PC’s performance. However, if you are experiencing low FPS, it is recommended to use optimization mods like Cull Leaves and Sodium.

Download Motschen's Better Leaves from Modrinth.

3) 3D Crops Revamped

3D crops Revamped resource pack (Image via Mojang & vexcenot)

Crop farming is one of the many things you can do in Minecraft, but the 2D designs of crops might not feel right to some players. 3D Crops Revamped adds 3D models to existing crops, making them more visually appealing. It stays true to the natural design of crops and simply gives them a 3D look.

The 3D Crops Revamped resource pack supports the following crops:

Carrots

Beetroots

Potatoes

Wheat

Melon stem

Pumpkin stem

Nether wart

Red mushroom

Brown mushroom

Sugarcane

Sweet berry bush

Warped fungus

Crimson fungus

Download 3D crops Revamped from Modrinth.

4) ModernArch

Netherite armor in the ModernArch resource pack (Image via Mojang & Designio)

The Minecraft community has always had mixed opinions about realistic packs. Some may find them brutally ugly and forced, while others are impressed by how realistic the block game can look. Either way, it is best to try it out before deciding for yourself. ModernArch is a great resource pack to introduce you to the world of realistic and modern Minecraft textures.

Unlike most realistic texture packs, ModernArch does not stray too far from vanilla textures. While staying faithful to the original designs, it enhances them to appear more realistic. However, as a 3D resource pack with high-quality textures, ModernArch might struggle to run on low-end PCs. To make the game look good with ModernArch, it is recommended to use high-quality shaders and optimization mods.

Download ModernArch from Modrinth.

