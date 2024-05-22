How to get and use Minecraft Fresh Animations resource pack

Minecraft resource packs are one of the simplest ways for players to bring visual changes to their game. Minecraft Fresh Animations resource pack is a popular option among the countless ones available online.

However, the Fresh Animations resource pack stands out as it aims not to change textures but to add more life to the mobs by adding new animations. In this article, we delve into the installation guide for the Minecraft Fresh Animations resource pack and teach players how to enable it.

Minecraft Fresh Animations resource pack guide

Panicking villagers in the Fresh Animations resource pack (Image via Mojang)

The installation process for resource packs is quite simple. However, to use the Fresh Animations resource pack, players must install the Optifine mod as well.

Before installing the Fresh Animations pack, let's learn how to get the Optifine mod:

Search for Optifine in your web browser. Click on the official website. Download the latest available version. Since it is an installer, launch the downloaded file using JAVA and install it in your game directory.

Players can launch the new Optifine installation from their game launcher. They must launch it once to allow the launcher to download any necessary files required to run the game. Once done, they can close the game.

How to install Fresh animations resource pack

Activating Fresh Animations resource pack (Image via Mojang)

Now that that is out of the way, let's look at the steps needed to get the Fresh Animations pack.

Download the Fresh Animations resource pack from Modrinth. Ensure that the downloaded resource pack matches the same version of Minecraft for which you installed Optifine earlier. Move the downloaded file to the game directory. To find this folder easily, press WIN+R and enter "%appdata%/.minecraft/resourcepacks". Once moved, launch the previously created Optifine installation. In the main menu, navigate to Options > Resource Packs. Hover over the Fresh Animations option and click the right arrow.

The resource pack has now been applied, and the change in animations can be perceived instantly after entering a Minecraft world.

Enable shaders for better visuals in Fresh animations resource pack

A panicking villager (Image via Mojang)

The new animations will no doubt breathe new life into the game's mobs. However, if players wish to further enhance the visuals, using shaders is the next step. This is particularly easy since users have already installed the Optifine mod.

Follow these simple steps to install and use shaders in the newly created Optifine installation:

Download a shader of your choice. Move the shader to the shaderpack folder. You can find it by pressing WIN+R and typing "%appdata%/.minecraft/shaderpacks". Once the file has been moved, launch the game and navigate to the video settings. Find the shader settings, select the shader file, and press the "Done" button.

The shader will now be applied, and the game is ready to render the enhanced visuals. Many players may experience frame drops while using shaders, so it is important to find a shader that does not demand too many resources. You can pick a shader from our best Minecraft shaders guide.

