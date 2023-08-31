Minecraft Better Than Adventure mod: Everything you need to know

Since Minecraft is more than a decade old, players have made thousands of mods that can run on almost any version of the game. Due to it's sandbox nature, modders can add almost any custom-made feature to it to completely change the gameplay experience. Some of the mods were also created for the game's beta versions, one of which is called Better Than Adventure.

This particular mod is quite different from others since it was made for the old 1.7.3 beta version, right before the game received one of it's biggest and most controversial updates. Even though it was made for quite an old version, it is still played today and loved by many in the community.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Better Than Adventure mod

Why was the Better Than Adventure mod created?

When Mojang was still shaping and building the sandbox game, it made much bigger gameplay changes in each and every beta version that was released.

Out of all the beta version updates released by the Swedish game company, the 1.8 Adventure update was the most disputed one. Before it, players used to eat food items to directly replenish their health since there was no health bar. Furthermore, the terrain generation was much more pronounced and irregular. Apart from this, many of the game mechanics were different.

After the 1.8 beta version, Mojang introduced a hunger bar and a much flatter terrain generation, along with loads of major gameplay changes, most of which the old playerbase did not like.

Hence, a group of modders came together and released a mod, Better Than Adventure, which was an extension for beta version 1.7.3. It basically stuck with the older gameplay mechanics while still adding loads of new features, which were much more favored by the playerbase.

Hence, to this day, this old mod for a pre-release beta version of the game is still popular and is played by thousands out there. It's demand is so high that a month ago, the modders released it's biggest update yet, 1.7.7.0. It adds various blocks, items, decoration options, farm management systems, mob variants, terrain, and more.

How to download and install Better than Adventure

Players need to install MultiMC in order to run the Better than Adventure mod for Minecraft 1.7.3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though it is technically a mod for a beta version of the game, it integrates much more changes than a regular mod since it adds a whole lot of features to it.

Hence, to install the mod, players first need to install MultiMC, an alternative launcher for Minecraft that allows users to run game versions as instances. Once the regular installation process of the launcher is finished, they must search for BTA's latest version. This can be done by going to the YouTube video provided above and finding the download links in the video description.

Once it is downloaded, users can simply drag and drop the instance onto MultiMC and run the game.