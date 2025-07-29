4 Minecraft blocks due for new features

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that players can use. There are a plethora of building blocks, functional blocks, storage blocks, etc. While almost every one of them has a purpose in the game, it is safe to say that a few of them do require new features. Since Mojang keeps updating the game's existing features with smaller game drops, they can also bring new features to blocks.

Here is a list of some Minecraft blocks that badly need new features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 blocks that need new features in Minecraft

1) Dripstone block

Dripstone blocks can get more features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dripstone block is a rock block that only generates in the Dripstone Caves biome in the Overworld. This block was added to the game in 2021 and primarily generates pointed dripstone blocks. While pointed dripstone can be used in several ways, there is no major use of a full block of dripstone. This block cannot be crafted into other kinds of dripstone blocks, nor can it be converted into a smoother and polished form.

The only use of a dripstone block is to gradually grow a pointed dripstone hanging underneath it when water is placed above it.

2) Fletching table

Many players have craved for new features for the fletching table (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, the fletching table is an archery-related block. However, it can only be used to hire a villager as a fletcher. Apart from that, this block does not have any other use in the game. Mojang has never worked on the fletching table, even though millions of players have yearned for additional features to be introduced.

Hence, the fletching table can also get new features in the future.

3) Reinforced Deepslate

Reinforced Deepslate can get a massive new feature that brings a new dimension to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Reinforced deepslate is a relatively new block that was added to Minecraft with the Wild Update in 2022. This block is only found in the center of the Ancient City structures. The block generates in the Warden statue in the middle of the structure.

When the block was first introduced, thousands of players speculated that the block creating the statue could be a portal to a brand new dimension. The speculations for a new dimension intensified when players tested that the block was indestructible and unminable, just like End portal frames.

However, Mojang remained silent and never mentioned anything about a new dimension. Fast forward to 2025, the block remains a naturally generated, indestructible block that cannot be obtained. Hence, Mojang could add new features to this block in several ways. They can either bring an entirely new dimension by making these blocks into a new portal frame, or they can make them breakable and usable as a unique building block.

4) Anvil

Anvils can also receive new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Anvil is a great block on which players can repair, change names, and enchant items. Since it is a heavy block, it can also be used to kill entities when it is dropped from a height. Despite all these features, the anvil can get some new features and changes to become even better.

For instance, Mojang can remove the "too expensive" feature from the block so that players can continue to enchant their gear even at higher levels. Also, the block can be made repairable using iron, so that players do not have to craft new anvils.

