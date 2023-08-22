Minecraft camels can surprisingly carry over 200,000 entities

With the Minecraft 1.20 update, Mojang added new camel mobs to the game. These are passive entities that can be found only in villages present in the desert biome. They fall under the category of ridable mobs since players can mount and control them using a saddle. They are slower than horses but can carry two players simultaneously.

Since two players can carry a lot of items with them, especially with the help of shulker boxes, it is clear that camels can technically carry much more than other ridable mobs can. A Redditor recently tested how many items and entities a camel can carry in one go; the results were shocking.

Minecraft Redditor tests a camel's ability to carry more than 200,000 entities in one go

Redditor u/GoopyLee25 recently posted how they discovered that a camel can carry over 200,000 entities in one go, 219,462, to be precise.

The picture they posted on Minecraft's official subreddit showcased how two players with two parrots on both shoulders were seated on a camel. Both had 36 shulker boxes filled with 1,728 turtle eggs in each of them, which can be counted as entities even though the baby turtle has not yet come out of the eggs.

To take it even further, the players' ender chests were filled with shulker boxes with turtle eggs inside them. Overall, the total number of entities on the camel was 216,462.

Users react to Minecraft Redditors calculating the maximum number of entities that a camel can carry

Though this test of how many entities a camel can carry is not that useful, at least for a regular player, these fascinating and bizarre facts about the game always attract much attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, the post received over eight thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

A few Redditors pointed out that the original poster could have stacked beehives with three bees to increase the entity count further. While the original poster replied and stated it was their original idea, others discussed whether beehives could be stacked in the inventory. Another Redditor clarified that beehives can stack as long as they have the same number of bees inside each of them.

There were several debates about how ender chests held shulker boxes from both players' inventories, but only one was used to add a shulker box to the second player's inventory. Redditors flocked and discussed how more entities could be crammed into the camel mob.

Overall, this post grabbed the attention of a lot of members. Many discussed and chimed on with ideas to increase the number to even more bizarre heights.