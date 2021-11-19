Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 2 update pre-releases and new features

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 is one of the most game-changing updates in the history of Minecraft. A lot of changes will be made to the game in this update, and a handful of new biomes will also be introduced.

Before releasing the update, developers exhaustively test new and old features that may be affected by new additions and changes. They do so to keep the game balanced. After making a few changes or adding new stuff, they release snapshots and pre-releases.

slicedlime @slicedlime This is pre-cisely what you wanted! It is time for pre-release 1 for Minecraft 1.18: minecraft.net/article/minecr… This is pre-cisely what you wanted! It is time for pre-release 1 for Minecraft 1.18: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.18 pre-releases, new features, and more

What are pre-releases?

slicedlime @slicedlime Two new pre-releases for Minecraft 1.18, only a handful of technical news. Check them all out in this quick video guide! youtube.com/watch?v=By7Eqj… Two new pre-releases for Minecraft 1.18, only a handful of technical news. Check them all out in this quick video guide! youtube.com/watch?v=By7Eqj…

These are test versions like snapshots that the developers usually release when they are almost done working on features and balancing things.

Pre-release versions of Minecraft come with a ton of bug fixes. So far, the developers have fixed over a hundred bugs in the 1.18 pre-releases that have come out.

Everything introduced in the pre-releases so far

Four pre-releases of version 1.18 have arrived so far, and only the first one had new features. The rest of them were released to fix the bugs.

In the first pre-release, the Amplified and Large Biomes world types that were removed with the 1.18 experimental snapshot 1 have been re-added. Changes have been made to these world types to adapt to the new terrain.

How to install pre-releases

Java Edition pre-releases can be installed on any computer that has the official Minecraft launcher installed. Follow these steps to install the latest pre-release:

Step 1 : Open the official launcher. Players need to ensure they are logged in with the Mojang account they used to purchase the game.

: Open the official launcher. Players need to ensure they are logged in with the Mojang account they used to purchase the game. Step 2 : Navigate to the "Installations" tab and under "VERSIONS", select the snapshots option.

: Navigate to the "Installations" tab and under "VERSIONS", select the snapshots option. Step 3 : Under Installations, click on new installation. Write any name for the new installation and select the latest pre-release version available.

: Under Installations, click on new installation. Write any name for the new installation and select the latest pre-release version available. Step 4: Click on the play button. The launcher will then start downloading the latest pre-release and install it.

