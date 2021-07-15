Minecraft Championship 15 (MCC): All you need to know

The long-awaited Minecraft Championship (also known as MC Championship and MCC) is back once again and will be taking place on Saturday, July 24th, at 8 pm BST.

The most recent MCC was MCC Pride 2021, which took place on June 26th. During this past event, Noxcrew partnered with YouTube Gaming to raise money for the Trevor Project, and about $344,000 was donated to The Trevor Project. Even though MCC Pride took place less than a month ago, fans are still eagerly awaiting MCC 15.

What is Minecraft Championship?

Minecraft Championship is (usually) a monthly championship, in which tons of streamers and YouTubers compete in teams to win first place.

Within the MCC, there are 8 games for teams to compete in. Players must first go into what's called The Decision Dome, which is a phase in the event where players are able to vote for the next game.

Coin multipliers increase throughout the MCC, meaning that the later a game is played, the more it is worth.

As for the 8 games, these are: Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Build Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, To Get to the Other Side (and Whack a Fan), Sky Battle and Survival Games.

From there, the top 2 teams will play against one another in Dodgebolt, a final duel with the goal of determining the MCC winners.

When and Where to Watch Minecraft Championship 15

Image via Dot Esports

MCC 15 will be taking place on Saturday, July 24th at approximately 8pm BST. Time zones can be confusing, so here are some conversions:

8pm BST is 3pm ET

8pm BST is 2pm CT

8pm BST is 1pm MT

8pm BST is 12pm PT

8pm BST is 11am GMT

MCC is usually livestreamed by multiple participators of MCC, so keeping tabs on your favorite streamer or YouTubers' links is very important. For a list of all the MCC 15 competitors links, you can find them here!

Who will be in Minecraft Championship 15?

Per MCC standards, there are 10 teams participating in MCC 15. The teams for this event are located down below.

👑 Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@renthedog @InTheLittleWood @falsesymmetry Illumina



Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 24th at 8pm BST! pic.twitter.com/8MYmjXzBTH — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 13, 2021

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul