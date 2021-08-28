Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 livestream details: Time, channel, platform and more

Finally, the time has arrived for fans to watch their favorite Minecraft streamers compete against other creators. It's been over a month since the last MCC 15. Fans can't wait to see the 16th iteration of the entertaining Minecraft Championships.
MC Championship is one of the most famous Minecraft tournaments that happens online. Every month, many Minecraft content creators participate in MCC, hosted by Noxcrew.
In MCC, 10 teams of four members play a series of eight games created by Noxcrew. Some games are based on parkour, while others need PvP skills, and so on. This article shares information about MCC 16, ready to happen today.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 livestream
Timings
The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 is set to happen on Saturday, 28 August 2016. Fans can expect the event to start at 8.00 pm BST unless there's a delay due to some reason. Fans from other areas of the world can watch the stream at the following timings:
- 2.00 pm PST
- 3.00 pm EST
- 2.00 pm CST
The event can last around two hours and thirty minutes. Fans are happy to learn MCC 16 is happening on Saturday as many young viewers are free on weekends.
Channel and platform
Noxcrew will be streaming the entire MCC on their official Twitch channel. Fans can watch Noxcrew's live stream to watch their favorite streamers from the admins' point of view.
Most of the participating streamers will be streaming the event on their own Twitch channels. Here is the list of creators participating in the Minecraft Championship 16:
Team Pink Parrots
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1nn5ter
Team Blue Bats
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Team Purple Pandas
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
Team Cyan Creepers
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
Team Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
Team Green Guardians
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
Team Yellow Yaks
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Lime Llamas:
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
Team Red Rabbits
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
Team Orange Ocelots
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
MCC 16 is the first Minecraft Championship for Ponk. He is part of the Yellow Yaks along with his friends GeorgeNotFound, CaptainSpaklez, and Hbomb94. Players can go to Twitch to watch these streamers play MCC 16.
