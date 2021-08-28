Create
Notifications
×

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 livestream details: Time, channel, platform and more

Minecraft Championship (Image via Noxcrew)
Minecraft Championship (Image via Noxcrew)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 28, 2021, 02:29 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Finally, the time has arrived for fans to watch their favorite Minecraft streamers compete against other creators. It's been over a month since the last MCC 15. Fans can't wait to see the 16th iteration of the entertaining Minecraft Championships.

MC Championship is one of the most famous Minecraft tournaments that happens online. Every month, many Minecraft content creators participate in MCC, hosted by Noxcrew.

In MCC, 10 teams of four members play a series of eight games created by Noxcrew. Some games are based on parkour, while others need PvP skills, and so on. This article shares information about MCC 16, ready to happen today.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 livestream

Timings

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 is set to happen on Saturday, 28 August 2016. Fans can expect the event to start at 8.00 pm BST unless there's a delay due to some reason. Fans from other areas of the world can watch the stream at the following timings:

  • 2.00 pm PST
  • 3.00 pm EST
  • 2.00 pm CST

The event can last around two hours and thirty minutes. Fans are happy to learn MCC 16 is happening on Saturday as many young viewers are free on weekends.

Channel and platform

Noxcrew will be streaming the entire MCC on their official Twitch channel. Fans can watch Noxcrew's live stream to watch their favorite streamers from the admins' point of view.

Most of the participating streamers will be streaming the event on their own Twitch channels. Here is the list of creators participating in the Minecraft Championship 16:

Team Pink Parrots

  • Dream
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Seapeekay
  • F1nn5ter

Team Blue Bats

  • Vixella
  • James Turner
  • DrGluon
  • KryticZeuz

Team Purple Pandas

  • Smajor
  • Grian
  • Smallishbeans
  • Fruitberries

Team Cyan Creepers

  • PearlescentMoon
  • PrestonPlayz
  • Spifey
  • PeteZahHutt

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • Antfrost
  • Tubbo
  • Fundy
  • 5up

Team Green Guardians

  • TheOrionSound
  • RTGame
  • Slyvee
  • Sapnap

Team Yellow Yaks

  • CaptainSparklez
  • Ponk
  • Hbomb94
  • GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas:

  • Quig
  • Krtzyy
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu

Team Red Rabbits

  • TommyInnit
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Ph1LzA
  • Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots

  • TapL
  • Punz
  • Captain Puffy
  • Shubble

MCC 16 is the first Minecraft Championship for Ponk. He is part of the Yellow Yaks along with his friends GeorgeNotFound, CaptainSpaklez, and Hbomb94. Players can go to Twitch to watch these streamers play MCC 16.

For more latest updates, like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft's Facebook page!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी