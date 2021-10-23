Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 livestream details: Time, channel, platform and more

The most-awaited tournament of the month, the Minecraft Championship, is coming back for its 18th iteration. A few weeks ago, Noxcrew hosted MCC Rising, which gave small creators a chance to show their skills live in front of thousands of viewers.

While MCC Rising was an excellent opportunity for small creators to come into the spotlight, many fans didn't get to see their favorite popular streamers, such as Dream and TommyInnit, compete against each other. Three weeks later, the canon Minecraft Championship is coming back.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Yep, our maps have had a Halloween makeover 🎃🦇 Yep, our maps have had a Halloween makeover 🎃🦇 https://t.co/OuMo6ujz6i

The MC Championship is a monthly event featuring 40 popular Minecraft streamers. These players are divided into 10 teams and face each other in a series of minigames. In the end, the top two teams compete to decide the winner.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 teams are halloween-themed, watch on Noxcrew's Twitch channel

Timings

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 https://t.co/5OpxxKLgex

MC Championship 18 will take place on Saturday, October 23. At the time of writing this article, Minecraft Championship 18 is set to start in less than 12 hours. MCC fans from all over the world are thrilled to watch some of the biggest Minecraft stars compete against each other.

MC Championship 18 will begin at 8.00 pm British Summer Time. Depending on the time zone, the event start time can vary. Check out the timings for viewers from other corners of the world:

11.30 pm Indian Standard Time

3.00 pm Eastern Standard Time

2.00 pm Central Standard Time

12.00 pm Pacific Standard Time

Teams

Noxcrew announces the official teams for tournaments pretty early to give participants enough time to practice together. As it's that spooky time of year, all teams have special Halloween-themed names.

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

KaraCorvus

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

Where to watch MC Championship 18

Admin stream (Image via Noxcrew)

Minecraft Championship 18 will be officially streamed on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. Fans can watch Noxcrew's livestream to get commentary directly from the event admins and to see the tournament from their point of view.

Almost every MCC participant is going to stream the tournament. Fans can watch their favorite streamers livestreaming the event today. Some of them will be streaming the event in spooky Halloween costumes. Today's MC Championship is, without a doubt, going to be fun.

