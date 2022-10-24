Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26: Final standings, winners, and more

Beginning on October 22, 2022, Minecraft Championship 26 was an intense and incredibly enjoyable event. Ten teams of four content creators each battled in various minigames until only one squad came out as the victor.

While each team and their players displayed a great performance, Minecraft Championships can only have one winner, which turned out to be the Violet Vampires this time.

The team became the lowest-scoring in MCC history to take the top spot, and the first purple side to win the championship since MCC 4, which was secured by the Purple Pandas. Even more intriguing is the fact that the Violet Vampires' players didn't take a single top ranking in any minigame, making their victory quite surprising to many. With that out of the way, here are the final standings.

Minecraft Championships 26: Final standings, highest coin collectors, and more

Final standings and coin totals

Violet Vampires - 17,980 Aqua Abominations - 17,311 Cyan Centipedes - 17,255 Fuschia Frankensteins - 16,985 Mustard Mummies - 16,778 Green Goblins - 16,432 Blue Banshees - 16,322 Orange Oozes - 15,628 Lime Liches - 15,138 Red Ravens - 12,008

Though they weren't the highest-scoring team in Minecraft Championship history, Violet Vampires managed to achieve victory with a lead of over five hundred coins. That said, Aqua Abominations and Cyan Centipedes came considerably close to gaining the top spot in terms of coin total.

Players such as Ph1LzA and Fruitberries appeared to be the biggest factor that drove Violet Vampires to victory. Moreover, Fruitberries took the second-highest personal coin total thanks to his top-five performances in multiple game modes.

In the final bout, the top two Minecraft teams battled it out in a match of Dodgebolt. Though Aqua Abominations displayed a valiant effort in the second round, Violet Vampires won the first, third, and fourth rounds to win the set and the championship. The previous MCC experience of Violet Vampires' members truly came in handy when it mattered the most.

Purpled accrued the most coins in Minecraft Championship 26 (Image via Purpled/YouTube)

With 40 Minecraft content creators taking each other on in so many minigames, it may be confusing for those who didn't catch MCC live to figure out which participants were on which teams.

There were also substitutions to consider, as some creators weren't able to participate, either for personal reasons, business conflicts, or the desire to compete in the upcoming MCC for the Christmas season.

Here are all the players and teams that took part in MCC 26:

Red Ravens - TommyInnit, CaptainSparklez, F1NN5TER, JackManifoldTV

- TommyInnit, CaptainSparklez, F1NN5TER, JackManifoldTV Orange Oozes - TapL, BadBoyHalo, Antfrost, Eret

- TapL, BadBoyHalo, Antfrost, Eret Mustard Mummies - Sapnap, 5up, Snifferish, Gee Nelly

- Sapnap, 5up, Snifferish, Gee Nelly Lime Liches - Cubfan135, InTheLittleWood, PeteZahHutt, SolidarityGaming

- Cubfan135, InTheLittleWood, PeteZahHutt, SolidarityGaming Green Goblins - Grian, Seapeekay, Smallishbeans, Wilbur Soot

- Grian, Seapeekay, Smallishbeans, Wilbur Soot Cyan Centipedes - Kara Corvus, Krinios, Krtzyy, Ryguyrocky

- Kara Corvus, Krinios, Krtzyy, Ryguyrocky Aqua Abominations - Aimsey, HBomb94, Smajor1995, Sylvee

- Aimsey, HBomb94, Smajor1995, Sylvee Blue Banshees - Foolish Gamers, Punz, Tubbo, vGumiho

- Foolish Gamers, Punz, Tubbo, vGumiho Violet Vampires - Fruitberries, Ph1LzA, Shubble, TheOrionSound

- Fruitberries, Ph1LzA, Shubble, TheOrionSound Fuschia Frankensteins - Blushi, Purpled, Ranboo, Slimecicle

Here are all the minigames that were featured during the event for those interested:

Parkour Warrior

Hole In The Wall

Battle Box

Grid Runners

Sky Battle

Meltdown

TGTTOSAWAF

Rocket Spleef Rush

Dodgebolt

Mojang is yet to announce the event date for MCC 27, but it's likely to occur sometime around the Winter holidays. Minecraft fans and players will have to be patient to see the next round of creators and teams take each other on in intense game modes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes