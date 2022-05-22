Fruitberries' 5 best moments in the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Josh "Fruitberries" has been a strong competitor in the event since his debut in Minecraft Championship 6. His reputation with regard to the tournament began with a bang, as he won the first event he participated in.

The Minecraft Championships, aka MCC, are a series of tournaments brought to audiences each month through the combined efforts of The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor." The former handles technical aspects like map design and programming, while the latter takes on the daunting task of creating each of the ten four-player teams that will participate in the event.

The event consists of ten teams who will compete in a series of nine minigames designed to test a plethora of skills associated with Minecraft. The skills in question can be related to player-versus-player combat, parkour, or more general skills like puzzle-solving and teamwork.

Fruitberries is best known outside of the championships for skills in speedrunning, player-versus-player combat, and parkour. These talents come in handy at the event, making the young competitor a well-versed teammate and strong competitor.

Here are five of Fruitberries' most insane plays throughout the Minecraft Championships.

5 of Fruitberries' most insane plays in the Minecraft Championships

5) MCC 9 Survival Games domination

The Minecraft Championships have seen their fair share of bloodshed when it comes to the minigame Survival Games. But perhaps Minecraft Championship 9 has seen more violence on that front than any other MCC event.

Fruitberries managed to amass eight of the fourteen kills that their team, Team Blue Bats (HBomb94, FalseSymmetry, and Rendog), had collected by the end of the Survival Games. Not only that, all four of the team members survived till the end of the round and were granted extra coins.

4) MCC 9 TGTTOSAWAF

Fruitberries is known for being very skilled with movement when it comes to Minecraft. He's nimble and talented at finding ways to end up at the destination faster than his opponents.

This has been proven several times throughout the history of the championships, but none more so during TGTTOSAWAF (To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan) in MCC 9.

The nimble competitor managed to swiftly and flawlessly jitter bridge and block and clutch his way to first place, leaving his opponents in the dust behind him.

3) MCC 12 Ace Race

Ace Race is a hit-or-miss minigame with most competitors, but it's certainly one that fits Fruitberries' skillset. He's a player that's particularly skilled with movement, so it's only natural that he'd excel at Ace Race.

In MCC 12, Fruitberries managed to find a hidden shortcut that allowed him to blaze ahead of competitors and steal first place. It's no easy feat to flawlessly find a shortcut in the minigame, as one wrong turn could cost a participant minutes while they try to get back to the main path.

2) MCC 14 Sky Battle

MCC 14's Sky Battle was one of the most intense in the championship's history. Several teams and competitors performed clutches and executed on-the-fly strategies that would become memorable to viewers and other participants alike.

Fruitberries pushed his skills in player-versus-player combat to the limit during that round of Sky Battle. He topped the scoreboards with thirteen total kills at the end of the round, coming in first place in the minigame.

1) MCC 15 Parkour Tag

One of the most impressive performances from Fruitberries, as well as in the history of Parkour Tag, happened during MCC 15.

Fruitberries, fighting for Team Lime Llamas, managed to tag every single person that he was hunting during all of the rounds that he played as the hunter for his team. It was an insane performance that stuck out as one of the most impressive displays in Parkour Tag.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh