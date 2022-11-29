Minecraft Championship (MCC) 28: Complete list of participating teams

Minecraft Championship 28 is fast approaching and will begin on December 3, 2022, at 8 pm GMT. The roster of new and returning faces should be one to remember, and 40 different content creators will compete for a chance to be crowned champions.

Like previous events, each content creator will be assigned a color-coded Minecraft team. That said, these sides will take on a holiday theme as well. In total, there are ten different teams comprised of four players each. Throughout the competition, each one will compete through a gauntlet of minigames to accrue as many coins as possible.

Once the minigames have been completed, the Minecraft teams with the two highest coin totals will face off in a game of Dodgebolt to determine the winner of the entire championship.

Detailing each Minecraft Championship 28 Team

The second season of this Championship will conclude with MCC 28 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Championship 28 features plenty of familiar content creators who have participated in the past as well as a few new arrivals. Fans of these creators, who span multiple platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, are undoubtedly excited to see them coordinate and compete.

Teams competing in Minecraft Championship 28

Red Reindeer - jojosolos, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Ranboo

- jojosolos, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Ranboo Ginger Breadmen - Purpled, Smajor1995, impulsiveSV, bekyamon

- Purpled, Smajor1995, impulsiveSV, bekyamon Yellow Yetis - HBomb94, awesamdude, cubfan135, FalseSymmetry

- HBomb94, awesamdude, cubfan135, FalseSymmetry Mint Mistletoes - aimsey, Hannahxxrose, Shubble, Sylvee

- aimsey, Hannahxxrose, Shubble, Sylvee Emerald Elves - Illumina, TommyInnit, JackManifoldTV, Gee Nelly

- Illumina, TommyInnit, JackManifoldTV, Gee Nelly Teal Turkeys - Punz, Sneegsnag, SolidarityGaming, CaptainSparklez

- Punz, Sneegsnag, SolidarityGaming, CaptainSparklez Cerulean Candy Canes - CaptainPuffy, PeteZahHutt, PearlescentMoon, InTheLittleWood

- CaptainPuffy, PeteZahHutt, PearlescentMoon, InTheLittleWood Sapphire Santas - KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner

- KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner Purple Penguins - Antfrost, VelvetIsCake, BadBoyHalo, Ponk

- Antfrost, VelvetIsCake, BadBoyHalo, Ponk Pink Presents - TapL, Ph1LzA, Ludwig, Snifferish

All ten teams will compete in a collection of minigames, likely following previous championships with nine total minigames including the final Dodgebolt showdown. However, each championship rotates the lineup of games. That said, further details regarding this caveat are yet to be revealed.

As the event approaches, certain occurrences may come up where content creators step away from the competition. Fortunately, there are many in reserve who are willing to substitute in as alternates.

This has already become apparent as some prominent creators such as Wilbur Soot, GeorgeNotFound, ElainaEXE, and Sapnap ran into issues after the event's announcement.

With December 3 arriving in just five days, fans everywhere are already preparing for more minigame mayhem to close out the second canon season of the championship.

The future looks bright for the third season. However, before its arrival, fans can come together one last time to reminisce on all the intense plays and memorable moments from season two. No doubt all participants in MCC 28 will arrive with captivating performances.

