Minecraft Championship (MCC) 28: Date, time, participating teams, and more

Kicking off on December 3, 2022, at 8:00 pm GMT, Minecraft Championship (MCC) 28 will begin and close out the second season of the series. Ten teams will compete in a collection of minigames to reign supreme.

Through a gauntlet of nine different Minecraft minigames, popular content creators will compete against each other to collect the most coins for their team. Once every team of four creators has completed all of the event's minigames, the two highest-scoring teams will face off in a game of Dodgebolt.

The victor of Dodgebolt will go on to win the entire championship, so the stakes are considerably high for the two highest-ranking teams. Further details should be revealed as the event approaches on Saturday, but it's a good time to look back on what's currently known about the event.

Minecraft Championship 28: What we know so far

The complete breakdown of each team competing in Minecraft Championship 28 (Image via MCC Wiki)

With just three days remaining until the championship begins, fans of the sandbox game are excited. The nine minigames lined up for the upcoming event were revealed in a tweet by the official MC Championship account, and they have a theme befitting the winter season. Popular minigames such as Parkour Tag and Survival Games will be rotated out for a new slate of games.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ The MCC games have had a wintery makeover for this event! The MCC games have had a wintery makeover for this event! ❄️🎄 https://t.co/EyW2Hy3fxi

Additionally, the ten teams participating in the event have been officially confirmed, with each Minecraft Championship team taking on a winter theme to esthetically align with the minigames being played. Some of the community's largest content creators will be participating in the event and streaming their individual experiences and reactions, which should be entertaining for their fans.

Teams competing in Minecraft Championship 28

Red Reindeer - jojosolos, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Ranboo

- jojosolos, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Ranboo Ginger Breadmen - Purpled, Smajor1995, impulsiveSV, bekyamon

- Purpled, Smajor1995, impulsiveSV, bekyamon Yellow Yetis - HBomb94, awesamdude, cubfan135, FalseSymmetry

- HBomb94, awesamdude, cubfan135, FalseSymmetry Mint Mistletoes - aimsey, Hannahxxrose, Shubble, Sylvee

- aimsey, Hannahxxrose, Shubble, Sylvee Emerald Elves - Illumina, TommyInnit, JackManifoldTV, Gee Nelly

- Illumina, TommyInnit, JackManifoldTV, Gee Nelly Teal Turkeys - Punz, Sneegsnag, SolidarityGaming, CaptainSparklez

- Punz, Sneegsnag, SolidarityGaming, CaptainSparklez Cerulean Candy Canes - CaptainPuffy, PeteZahHutt, PearlescentMoon, InTheLittleWood

- CaptainPuffy, PeteZahHutt, PearlescentMoon, InTheLittleWood Sapphire Santas - KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner

- KryticZeuz, Vixella, DrGluon, James Turner Purple Penguins - Antfrost, VelvetIsCake, BadBoyHalo, Ponk

- Antfrost, VelvetIsCake, BadBoyHalo, Ponk Pink Presents - TapL, Ph1LzA, Ludwig, Snifferish

In addition to the team and minigame announcements, Noxcrew also announced on November 30, 2022 that the first round of MCC merch would soon be made available to fans. The items include a shirt with the team logos in a rainbow format, a shirt showing the Decision Dome blueprint, and holiday hangers based on the ten teams just in time for the holiday season.

Since this is the last canon championship before Season 3 begins, fans are certainly excited to display pride for their favorite teams. Overall, the Minecraft Championship 28 should be an intense and fun competition to spectate.

Hopefully, this championship will be one that stands out as one of the most memorable in the history of the series before Season 3 ushers in a slew of new and entertaining competitions.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes