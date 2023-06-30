Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32: First half of competing teams announced

The Minecraft Championship is one of the most heralded competitions in the community every year, and it is held quite regularly. Not long after MCC Pride 23 ended, NoxCrew announced the next canon tournament in the long-running series. MCC 32 will take place on July 15, 2023, at 8:00 pm British Summer time. However, the announcement didn't end there.

On June 29, 2023, NoxCrew confirmed five of the 10 teams that would be competing. The first 20 content creators have been assigned to their groups, and the organizers also confirmed that the remaining teams and participants would be announced on June 30, 2023.

Although the latest Minecraft Championship is roughly two weeks away, it isn't a bad time to examine the current lineup of teams and competitors.

All confirmed teams and players for Minecraft Championship 32 so far

Those are your first 5 teams for MCC 32 - who are you cheering for? 🥳 We'll be Terra Swooping in with the remaining 5 teams tomorrow! 🪽

Thanks to a few well-timed tweets by NoxCrew via their official Minecraft Championship account on Twitter, fans have a picture of the first 20 players taking part in the tournament. The lineup features many series mainstays and well-known creators, even if watchers don't quite know which minigames they'll be competing in yet.

One safe assumption is that the Dodgebolt minigame will be featured. In nearly every MCC event, the top two teams with the highest coin totals at the end of the competition face off in Dodgebolt to determine the champions. However, this leaves several rounds of minigames up to speculation.

Here are the confirmed team lineups for MCC 32 so far:

Red Rabbits - Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar

- Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar Orange Ocelots - Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans

- Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans Yellow Yaks - AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay

- AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay Lime Llamas - bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737

- bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737 Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Seapeekay, Sapnap

So far, with the exception of OwengeJuice, every participant listed has competed in a previous canon Minecraft Championship. OwengeJuice does have experience, albeit as part of non-canon entries like MCC Rising and (most recently) MCC Pride 23.

As Minecraft fans might expect, not only will NoxCrew be broadcasting the event live from their own channels via the likes of Twitch and YouTube, but many of the creators taking part will also do the same. This allows watchers to experience the competition from the big-picture view as well as the players' POV.

With the remaining teams being announced on June 30, watchers won't have to wait long to see how the rest of the tournament looks, allowing them to theorize which players will contribute heavily and which team will take the crown.

Furthermore, NoxCrew shouldn't take long to announce the full slate of minigames after the teams have been established. They still have two weeks to do so, but the group of organizers doesn't tend to waste time with announcements. Hopefully, fans will be enlightened in early July.

All in all, MCC 32 should be another great entry in the long-running competitive series. The only way to be sure is to tune in and check out the competition when July 15 finally arrives.

