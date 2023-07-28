Minecraft Championship (MCC) 33: First half of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 33 is getting closer, and fans are brimming with excitement. The event will take place on August 5, 2023. Much like previous iterations, 40 content creators will battle across ten teams in a gauntlet of minigames to collect coins. The two highest-scoring teams will then face off to claim the crown of the entire competition.

While Minecraft fans have been excited about the event, they haven't quite been able to pick a team to root for due to no confirmed teams or players having been announced. Fortunately, the organizers at Noxcrew declared the first five participating teams on July 27, 2023, and they've promised to divulge the last five on July 28.

With five confirmed teams and 20 players now made official, Minecraft fans can begin to see the championship come into clearer focus.

All confirmed participants and team lineups for Minecraft Championship 33 so far

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Green Geckos



@darkeyebrowss @Krinios @Ph1LzA @Ranboosaysstuff



Watch them in MCC on Saturday 5th August at 8pm BST/3pm EDT! Announcing team Green Geckos@darkeyebrowss @Krinios @Ph1LzA @RanboosaysstuffWatch them in MCC on Saturday 5th August at 8pm BST/3pm EDT! pic.twitter.com/XCU8JnEVN5

As far as participants go in this Minecraft Championship, the five confirmed teams of content creators include familiar faces that have participated in previous competitions. To this point, no new arrivals have been announced as part of any team's lineup, but this may change when the final five teams are revealed on July 28.

Regardless, as per MCC custom, the team lineups have been shuffled to ensure that content creators aren't placed on the same team multiple tournaments in a row. Considering that many of the participants have their own pre-existing fanbases, the confirmed team lineups should bring together tons of Minecraft fans from all walks of life to watch the event.

Minecraft Championship 33 lineups as of July 27, 2023

Red Rabbits - Sapnap, Ponk, Punz, vGumiho

- Sapnap, Ponk, Punz, vGumiho Orange Ocelots - Pearlescentmoon, OwengeJuice, Jojosolos, Aimsey

- Pearlescentmoon, OwengeJuice, Jojosolos, Aimsey Yellow Yaks - CaptainSparklez, Fruitberries, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound

- CaptainSparklez, Fruitberries, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound Lime Llamas - Guqqie, OllieGamerz, Purpled, Snifferish

- Guqqie, OllieGamerz, Purpled, Snifferish Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, Krinios, Ph1LzA, Ranboo

Although some championship watchers may have taken this set of team lineups and placed their wagers on who they believe will win, others are still likely waiting for July 28's final 20 contestants. Furthermore, without knowing the lineup of minigames that the competitors will participate in, it's tough to really glean which team might end up becoming the winner.

Although the slate of minigames has yet to be confirmed, it's safe to assume that Dodgebolt will be a lock for the competition. This is due to the minigame often serving as the tie-breaking showdown between the two teams with the highest coin totals, providing a chance for the team in second place to still win the entire competition.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is for certain. This new entry in the long-running championship series should be quite memorable for fans of the event and all the participating players. August 5 is only a few days away, and fans likely can't wait to catch all the exciting plays and intense moments that have become MCC staples for the last several years.