Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Teams, date, timings, and more

The most awaited Minecraft event of the month is only a few days away. This month, Noxcrew is hosting a non-canon event featuring all the previous winners of the MC Championships.

MC Championship is the biggest Minecraft event that is held every month. It is the only event where many popular streamers come together to compete against each other in a series of mini-games. Because of the massive popularity that Minecraft streamers have, thousands of viewers eagerly wait to watch the competition.

This month, Noxcrew has decided to host a special MCC event called All-Stars. Here is everything fans need to know about the non-canon event Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

A break down of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars event

Minecraft Championship All-Stars is a non-canon event like MCC Pride and MCC Rising. Because of this, Noxcrew admins weren't too worried about team balancing. This time, many teams have iconic groups, which may overpower other teams.

Here are the teams announced for Minecraft Championship All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Punz

jojosolos

Captain Puffy

Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wilbur Soot

Tubbo

When is Minecraft Championship All-Stars scheduled?

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑



Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

Minecraft Championship All-Stars is set to take place on November 13, 2021. Like previous MC Championships, MCC All-stars will also take place on a Saturday. Noxcrew prefers to keep events on weekends as it lets viewers from all ages watch their favourite streamers live.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars timings

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@Ph1LzA @TubboLive @tommyinnit @WilburSoot



Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ph1LzA @TubboLive @tommyinnit @WilburSootWatch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/CKWTT5dhbU

Timings for Minecraft Championship All-Stars vary from region to region. The event will begin on November 13, 2021, at 8 PM GMT. For fans from other timezones, here are the timings for MCC All-Stars:

9:00 PM BST

4:00 PM EST

1:00 PM PST

3:00 PM CST

1:30 PM IST

Where to watch MCC All-Stars?

MCC participants will be streaming the All-Stars event on their Twitch channels. Fans can watch their favorite streamer and enjoy the MC Championship from their point of view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the competition on their official Twitch channel. Fans interested in watching the event from a spectator's point-of-view can watch the admin stream.

Edited by Danyal Arabi