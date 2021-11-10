Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Teams, date, timings, and more

The most awaited Minecraft event of the month is only a few days away. This month, Noxcrew is hosting a non-canon event featuring all the previous winners of the MC Championships.
MC Championship is the biggest Minecraft event that is held every month. It is the only event where many popular streamers come together to compete against each other in a series of mini-games. Because of the massive popularity that Minecraft streamers have, thousands of viewers eagerly wait to watch the competition.
This month, Noxcrew has decided to host a special MCC event called All-Stars. Here is everything fans need to know about the non-canon event Minecraft Championship All-Stars.
A break down of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars event
Minecraft Championship All-Stars is a non-canon event like MCC Pride and MCC Rising. Because of this, Noxcrew admins weren't too worried about team balancing. This time, many teams have iconic groups, which may overpower other teams.
Here are the teams announced for Minecraft Championship All-Stars:
Team Red Rabbits:
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Orange Ocelots:
- Wisp
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
Team Yellow Yaks:
- Quig
- Shubble
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
Team Lime Llamas:
- Illumina
- SB737
- Sylvee
- F1NN5TER
Team Green Geckos:
- Cubfan
- Ryguyrocky
- PeteZahHutt
- Grian
Team Cyan Coyotes:
- Punz
- jojosolos
- Captain Puffy
- Blushi
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Krinios
- Eret
- Bitzel
- MiniMuka
Team Blue Bats:
- Fruitberries
- Falsesymmetry
- ReNDoG
- HBomb94
Team Purple Pandas:
- Krtzyy
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
- Burren
Team Pink Parrots:
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
- Wilbur Soot
- Tubbo
When is Minecraft Championship All-Stars scheduled?
Minecraft Championship All-Stars is set to take place on November 13, 2021. Like previous MC Championships, MCC All-stars will also take place on a Saturday. Noxcrew prefers to keep events on weekends as it lets viewers from all ages watch their favourite streamers live.
Minecraft Championship All-Stars timings
Timings for Minecraft Championship All-Stars vary from region to region. The event will begin on November 13, 2021, at 8 PM GMT. For fans from other timezones, here are the timings for MCC All-Stars:
- 9:00 PM BST
- 4:00 PM EST
- 1:00 PM PST
- 3:00 PM CST
- 1:30 PM IST
Where to watch MCC All-Stars?
MCC participants will be streaming the All-Stars event on their Twitch channels. Fans can watch their favorite streamer and enjoy the MC Championship from their point of view.
Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the competition on their official Twitch channel. Fans interested in watching the event from a spectator's point-of-view can watch the admin stream.