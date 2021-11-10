×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Teams, date, timings, and more

MCC All-Stars (Image via Noxcrew)
MCC All-Stars (Image via Noxcrew)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 10, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Feature

The most awaited Minecraft event of the month is only a few days away. This month, Noxcrew is hosting a non-canon event featuring all the previous winners of the MC Championships.

MC Championship is the biggest Minecraft event that is held every month. It is the only event where many popular streamers come together to compete against each other in a series of mini-games. Because of the massive popularity that Minecraft streamers have, thousands of viewers eagerly wait to watch the competition.

This month, Noxcrew has decided to host a special MCC event called All-Stars. Here is everything fans need to know about the non-canon event Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

A break down of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars event

Minecraft Championship All-Stars is a non-canon event like MCC Pride and MCC Rising. Because of this, Noxcrew admins weren't too worried about team balancing. This time, many teams have iconic groups, which may overpower other teams.

Here are the teams announced for Minecraft Championship All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

  • Sapnap
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

  • Wisp
  • Solidarity
  • Smallishbeans
  • fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

  • Quig
  • Shubble
  • Seapeekay
  • Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

  • Illumina
  • SB737
  • Sylvee
  • F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

  • Cubfan
  • Ryguyrocky
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

  • Punz
  • jojosolos
  • Captain Puffy
  • Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

  • Krinios
  • Eret
  • Bitzel
  • MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

  • Fruitberries
  • Falsesymmetry
  • ReNDoG
  • HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

  • Krtzyy
  • KaraCorvus
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

  • TommyInnit
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Tubbo

When is Minecraft Championship All-Stars scheduled?

👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

Minecraft Championship All-Stars is set to take place on November 13, 2021. Like previous MC Championships, MCC All-stars will also take place on a Saturday. Noxcrew prefers to keep events on weekends as it lets viewers from all ages watch their favourite streamers live.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars timings

👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ph1LzA @TubboLive @tommyinnit @WilburSootWatch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/CKWTT5dhbU

Timings for Minecraft Championship All-Stars vary from region to region. The event will begin on November 13, 2021, at 8 PM GMT. For fans from other timezones, here are the timings for MCC All-Stars:

  • 9:00 PM BST
  • 4:00 PM EST
  • 1:00 PM PST
  • 3:00 PM CST
  • 1:30 PM IST

Where to watch MCC All-Stars?

MCC participants will be streaming the All-Stars event on their Twitch channels. Fans can watch their favorite streamer and enjoy the MC Championship from their point of view.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the competition on their official Twitch channel. Fans interested in watching the event from a spectator's point-of-view can watch the admin stream.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी