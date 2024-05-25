Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2024: All participating teams and players

The Minecraft Championship is a tournament series organized by Smajor1995 and Noxcrew. The goal of MCC is to bring the largest names in Minecraft content creation together to compete in a series of minigames. The two teams with the most points face off to determine the ultimate winner. So far, there have been more than forty different MCC events, including several different spin-offs.

One of the most beloved spin-offs is the Pride series of events. The fourth in this series, MCC Pride 2024, was just announced via X. Detailed below is the player roster for this event, along with everything else viewers need to know about the upcoming contest.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2024's teams and players

The full team roster render (Image via Noxcrew)

There are several interesting Minecraft YouTubers and streamers making appearances in MCC Pride 2024. For example, the event is Mogswamp's first. They are known for making content centered on Minecraft's harsh superflat worlds.

Michael Reeves is also making his first MCC appearance at this event. He, and fellow Green Gecko LilyPichu, are famous creators from the content house OfflineTV.

PearlescentMoon, Xisumavoid, and GeminiTay are also appearing in MCC Pride 2024, ensuring that this event has an adequate amount of representation for the beloved Hermitcraft content creator server. There's truly no shortage of wonderfully talented creators joining this particular event, however. The full list of teams and players is:

Team Member 1 Member 2 Member 3 Member 4 Red Rabbits Ava Tyson Purpled Eret DarkEyebrows Orange Ocelots acho Smajor1995 soupforeloise Mogswamp Yellow Yaks Mysticat Krinios Kara Corvus Snifferish Lime Llamas 5up Wallibear ZombieCleo Xisumavoid Green Geckos Kratzy Michael Reeves LilyPichu Sykkuno Cyan Coyotes jojosolos aimsey hannahxxrose PearlescentMoon Aqua Axolotls Antfrost VelvetIscake GeminiTay ElainaExe Blue Bats TapL Shubble vGumiho Guqqie Purple Pandas BobaWitch Hrry InTheLittleWood Sarahsera Pink Parrots apokuna Sneegsnag Piso ???

Interestingly, this is the first-ever MCC event that has left a player out of the initial team reveal. There's no telling when Noxcrew will announce this final player. They might even wait for the event itself, for maximum surprise factor. However, if they do announce them early, it will most likely be via the official MCC X account, so viewers should keep an eye on that.

MCC Pride 2024's date, time, and charities

Outside of the list of players, the most important information to know about an MCC event is when it's happening. MCC Pride 2024 will take place on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, at 8 pm BST. Make sure to convert this time to your local time to avoid missing the livestream.

This announcement came via the previously mentioned official X account and is a great indicator of Noxcrew dropping important information there first.

This is also where the group announced that MCC Pride 2024 will be supporting three charities rather than the regular one. These three charities are the Kaleidoscope International Trust, The Trevor Project, and Outright International.

