Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Competing teams, timings and more

Last month, Noxcrew announced Minecraft Championship Rising. The non-canon event is aimed at bringing small content creators into the limelight. MCC Rising is also meant for streamers who haven't made an appearance in any MCC event.

In the history of MCC, Noxcrew has hosted 17 regular events and two special events. Like Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC and MCC Pride, MCC Rising is a non-canon event set to take place on October 2.

Noxcrew received over 3,232 applications for Minecraft Championship Rising. Anybody who hasn't participated in any MCC was eligible for the third special event. This article covers everything readers need to know about Minecraft Championship Rising,

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Everything you need to know

Competing teams

Like regular MCCs, MC Championship Rising will feature ten teams. Noxcrew had to pick teams from over 3,232 applications submitted by Minecraft content creators. Here is the list of competing teams and their members:

Team Red Rabbits

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

Team Pink Parrots

jojosolos

SpeedSilver

xNestorio

Blushi

Timings

Minecraft Championship Rising is announced to take place on Saturday, on 2 October. The tournament will begin at 8.00 pm BST. Timings can vary for fans from different time zones. Here are the timings for other regions:

12.00 PM PST

3.00 PM EST

2.00 PM CST

Most participants will be streaming MCC Rising on their channels. It is a great chance for small streamers to gain popularity and showcase their skills in front of thousands of viewers. Fans can also watch the tournament on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.

Mini games

Mini games for MCC Rising have already been announced, and Noxcrew is bringing some classic old maps from the first season. Here are the ten mini games announced:

Sky Battle

Battle Box

TGTTOS

Parkour Tag

Sands of Time

Survival Games

Build Mart

Ace Race

Hall In The Wall

Grid Runners

Fans won't see popular streamers like Dream, TommyInnit, or Ranboo competing in this tournament. However, there are going to be many other creators doing their best to win Minecraft Championship Rising.

