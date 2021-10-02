Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Competing teams, timings and more

Last month, Noxcrew announced Minecraft Championship Rising. The non-canon event is aimed at bringing small content creators into the limelight. MCC Rising is also meant for streamers who haven't made an appearance in any MCC event.
In the history of MCC, Noxcrew has hosted 17 regular events and two special events. Like Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC and MCC Pride, MCC Rising is a non-canon event set to take place on October 2.
Noxcrew received over 3,232 applications for Minecraft Championship Rising. Anybody who hasn't participated in any MCC was eligible for the third special event. This article covers everything readers need to know about Minecraft Championship Rising,
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Everything you need to know
Competing teams
Like regular MCCs, MC Championship Rising will feature ten teams. Noxcrew had to pick teams from over 3,232 applications submitted by Minecraft content creators. Here is the list of competing teams and their members:
Team Red Rabbits
- Yoshinom
- KingOfArchers
- Mejoraas
- Nicacola
Team Orange Ocelots
- soupforeloise
- bekyamon
- OwengeJuice
- riiceandbeanss
Team Yellow Yaks
- MrBeardstone
- Musicman1017
- BrunoDanUy
- Mizzrowe
Team Lime Llamas
- MakoInari
- Laqqy
- Marbar_x
- TomatoBisqueSoup
Team Green Geckos
- aimsey
- billzo
- highkeyhateme
- MaxGGs
Team Cyan Coyotes
- Boosfer
- Dev
- Kier
- YelloWool
Team Aqua Axolotls
- roseriie
- SpelledNik
- caitees
- DarkEyebrows
Team Blue Bats
- yomikester238
- Golemell
- Guggle
- Stemister
Team Purple Pandas
- mintsleaves
- RAEHASRABIES
- spoinkTV
- buggy9000
Team Pink Parrots
- jojosolos
- SpeedSilver
- xNestorio
- Blushi
Timings
Minecraft Championship Rising is announced to take place on Saturday, on 2 October. The tournament will begin at 8.00 pm BST. Timings can vary for fans from different time zones. Here are the timings for other regions:
- 12.00 PM PST
- 3.00 PM EST
- 2.00 PM CST
Most participants will be streaming MCC Rising on their channels. It is a great chance for small streamers to gain popularity and showcase their skills in front of thousands of viewers. Fans can also watch the tournament on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.
Mini games
Mini games for MCC Rising have already been announced, and Noxcrew is bringing some classic old maps from the first season. Here are the ten mini games announced:
- Sky Battle
- Battle Box
- TGTTOS
- Parkour Tag
- Sands of Time
- Survival Games
- Build Mart
- Ace Race
- Hall In The Wall
- Grid Runners
Fans won't see popular streamers like Dream, TommyInnit, or Ranboo competing in this tournament. However, there are going to be many other creators doing their best to win Minecraft Championship Rising.
