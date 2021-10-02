×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Competing teams, timings and more

MCC Rising (Image via Noxcrew)
MCC Rising (Image via Noxcrew)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Feature

Last month, Noxcrew announced Minecraft Championship Rising. The non-canon event is aimed at bringing small content creators into the limelight. MCC Rising is also meant for streamers who haven't made an appearance in any MCC event.

In the history of MCC, Noxcrew has hosted 17 regular events and two special events. Like Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC and MCC Pride, MCC Rising is a non-canon event set to take place on October 2.

Noxcrew received over 3,232 applications for Minecraft Championship Rising. Anybody who hasn't participated in any MCC was eligible for the third special event. This article covers everything readers need to know about Minecraft Championship Rising,

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Everything you need to know

Competing teams

Like regular MCCs, MC Championship Rising will feature ten teams. Noxcrew had to pick teams from over 3,232 applications submitted by Minecraft content creators. Here is the list of competing teams and their members:

Team Red Rabbits

  • Yoshinom
  • KingOfArchers
  • Mejoraas
  • Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

  • soupforeloise
  • bekyamon
  • OwengeJuice
  • riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

  • MrBeardstone
  • Musicman1017
  • BrunoDanUy
  • Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

  • MakoInari
  • Laqqy
  • Marbar_x
  • TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

  • aimsey
  • billzo
  • highkeyhateme
  • MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

  • Boosfer
  • Dev
  • Kier
  • YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • roseriie
  • SpelledNik
  • caitees
  • DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

  • yomikester238
  • Golemell
  • Guggle
  • Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

  • mintsleaves
  • RAEHASRABIES
  • spoinkTV
  • buggy9000

Team Pink Parrots

  • jojosolos
  • SpeedSilver
  • xNestorio
  • Blushi

Timings

Minecraft Championship Rising is announced to take place on Saturday, on 2 October. The tournament will begin at 8.00 pm BST. Timings can vary for fans from different time zones. Here are the timings for other regions:

  • 12.00 PM PST
  • 3.00 PM EST
  • 2.00 PM CST

Most participants will be streaming MCC Rising on their channels. It is a great chance for small streamers to gain popularity and showcase their skills in front of thousands of viewers. Fans can also watch the tournament on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.

Mini games

What's being played first this weekend? 🐔🥚 https://t.co/dFJiGLBQ19

Mini games for MCC Rising have already been announced, and Noxcrew is bringing some classic old maps from the first season. Here are the ten mini games announced:

Also Read

  • Sky Battle
  • Battle Box
  • TGTTOS
  • Parkour Tag
  • Sands of Time
  • Survival Games
  • Build Mart
  • Ace Race
  • Hall In The Wall
  • Grid Runners

Fans won't see popular streamers like Dream, TommyInnit, or Ranboo competing in this tournament. However, there are going to be many other creators doing their best to win Minecraft Championship Rising.

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी