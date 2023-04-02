The sixth non-canon event of Minecraft Championship Scuffed, also known as MCC April Fool's special, has just concluded. It was a wild ride with new updates and mechanics for players as well as additional mini-games. For those unaware, MCC is a monthly tournament where 10 teams of four players each compete in various mini-games to earn coins and rank up on a leaderboard.

MCC Scuffed was a special edition that was meant to be a joke for April Fools' Day. The organizers of the event decided to make everything as chaotic and unpredictable as possible.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Scuffed results

Highest ranked individual

Smallishbeans @Smallishbeans @Smajor1995 WHAT A SCUFFED MCC!!!! 1ST INDIVIDUAL LOL. THANKS TO MY AMAZING TEAM @GeminiTayMC @Failwhip !!! AND THANKS TO LIME FOR DODGEBOLT LOL. WHAT A SCUFFED MCC!!!! 1ST INDIVIDUAL LOL. THANKS TO MY AMAZING TEAM @GeminiTayMC @Smajor1995 @Failwhip !!! AND THANKS TO LIME FOR DODGEBOLT LOL. https://t.co/snL7oV2s0d

Smallishbeans aka Joel was the top-performing player in the Minecraft Championship Scuffed with 3388 coins.

He was among the first 40 players to participate in Minecraft Championship 1 and has been a regular participant in the events that followed. He emerged victorious in both MCC 10 and 25. With his fun persona, Joel was the first player, along with his wife LDShadowlady aka Lizzie, to play against their spouse in Dodgebolt.

The winning team

The Blue Bats, featuring GeminiTayMC, Smajor1995, Fwhip & Smallishbeans, were paired up with Lime Llamas, featuring Skeppy, awesamdude, BadBoyHalo & Ponk. Together, they beat Yellow Yaks and Green Geckos in Dogebolt to win the event.

The rules of the game were different in this non-canon event because the teams were paired up differently. The first-place team is paired with the ninth-place team, while the second-place team is paired with the tenth-place team.

Blue Bats and Lime Llamas dominated the Dogebolt arena and emerged victorious with a 3-1 lead against the Yellow Yaks and Green Geckos.

Although the event was not part of the official canon, Lime Llamas emerged victorious for the first time in the history of the Minecraft Championship. The Blue Bats had the most coins and remained first throughout. The Green Geckos followed in second place.

Overall rankings

Based on the coins accumulated, here are the overall standings of each team and its members:

10) Yellow Yaks - SolidarityGaming, aimsey, Ph1LzA, Blushi

9) Lime Llamas - Skeppy, awesamdude, BadBoyHalo, Ponk

8) Aqua Axolotls - Antfrost, ConnorEatsPants, Tubbo, VelvetIsCake

7) Cyan Coyotes - FalseSymmetry, Seapeekay, PearlescentMoon, PeteZahHutt

6) Pink Parrots - Grian, LDShadowLady, Shubble, jojosolos

5) Red Rabbits - Sylvee, Hannahxxrose, TapL, Gee Nelly

4) Orange Ocelots - InTheLittleWood, Ranboo, Sneegsnag, Kara Corvus

3) Purple Pandas - Vixella, DrGluon, KryticZeuz, FireBreathMan

2) Green Geckos - TheOrionSound, Punz, Krinios, bekyamon

1) Blue Bats - GeminiTay, fWhip, SmallishBeans, Smajor1995

Despite their history of low rankings in MCC events, the Blue Bats performed exceptionally well in this event. They earned the most coins and had Smallishbeans as the top-ranked player in Minecraft Championship Scuffed.

