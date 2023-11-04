Minecraft Championship Party date and time 

Minecraft is a game where creativity blossoms and where quality friendships are formed. However, it can also be a place for fierce competition, particularly when it comes to the Minecraft Championship, also known as the MCC. This special event pits the title's top players and content creators against one another in a host of different minigames.

The latest exciting event in the series, the Minecraft Championship Party, is about to kick off in the next few days, and fans are eager to know just when they should tune in to watch.

Minecraft Championship Party: When and where to watch

The upcoming Championship Party features quite a roster (Image via Noxcrew)

The Minecraft Championship kicks off its fourth birthday in style with this year's special party event. Aptly named Party, this is the 10th non-canon event hosted in the series. It also marks the 44th event in the MCC.

Those looking to watch their favorite streamers and content creators can do so when the Party starts on November 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm GMT. The event will be streamed across a multitude of platforms, including the Noxcrew website, the official Twitch stream, and YouTube. It will also be broadcast directly by the streamers themselves.

What to expect during the event

The MCC culminates in an exciting minigame called Dodgebolt (Image via mcchampionship.fandom.com)

The best reason to watch the MCC is to cheer for one's favorite team. Every MCC consists of 10 different teams, all named after colors and animals featured in Minecraft.

With four members on each team, participants will need to work together in a series of minigames to overcome challenges and be crowned the victor. These minigames focus on different skills required in the game, which include survival, combat, and even parkour.

After battling it out for eight minigames, the two teams that have the highest score will move on to face each other in one final minigame - Dodgebolt. The two remaining teams will step out into an arena that is divided into two halves.

The objective is to shoot a bow at the opposing team while dodging arrows to avoid being eliminated. When a team wins three rounds, they will be crowned the victor of the MCC.

Get ready to Party with the MCC on November 11

Winners of the event get to celebrate in an exciting ceremony (Image via mcchampionship.fandom.com)

Fans of the MCC should mark their calendars for Saturday, November 11, 2023, when the event kicks off at 8:00 pm GMT. With so much excitement to look forward to, the MCC is sure to keep both participants and spectators on the edge of their seats.