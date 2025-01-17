Minecraft Chipped mod: Features, list of workbenches, and installation guide

Building is one of the core gameplay features of Minecraft. As soon as players enter a new world, they start gathering all kinds of blocks. Soon, they create their first base and gradually expand it as they progress. Later on, some players also take up massive building projects. Over the years, however, it is safe to say that some players might be bored of the same kind of blocks.

Even though Mojang continues to add new blocks with each update, players who want a whole lot of new building blocks can turn to the Chipped mod. Here is everything they need to know about it.

All major details about the Chipped mod for Minecraft

What is the Chipped mod?

Chipped is a building-focused mod that increases the number of building blocks available in the game. The mod boasts a whopping 11,000 distinct blocks, ranging from concrete, prismarine, gilded blackstone, and more. Features in the mod essentially take an already existing block and allow players to create new variants of them.

All of the textures in the mod are made to look as close to vanilla as possible. However, Chipped also contains blocks made with an Athena, a custom model loader for the game. According to the developer team, Chipped was inspired by the popular Chisel mod.

In order to transform certain original building blocks into their Chipped versions, players must first construct one of the seven workbenches offered by the mod. All seven look different but work the same. So, players can pick whichever looks best in their build, or make a few different ones and spread them out in their bases.

Here is a list of all the workbenches that the mod offers:

Mason's workbench

Glassblower's workbench

Carpenter's workbench

Shepherd's workbench

Philosopher's workbench

Tinkerer's workbench

Botanish's workbench

How to download and install Chipped mod for Minecraft

The Chipped mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via Mojang Studios/ CurseForge)

Here is a short and simple guide to downloading and installing the Chipped mod for Minecraft:

Download and install any one of the following modding APIs: Fabric, Forge, or NeoForge. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.21.1, as that's the latest game version the Chipped mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Chipped mod. On the mod's product page, make sure to find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.1 and the desired modding API. Copy and paste the mod's downloaded .jar file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory, "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft". Open the official game launcher and look for the 1.21.1 modded version of any of the three modding APIs in the Java Edition version list. Open the modded game version and enter a world to play around with the mod.

