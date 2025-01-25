Minecraft Comes Alive (MCA) mod: Features and installation guide

Villages and villagers are some of the most popular structures and mobs in Minecraft. They are frequently found in various biomes, living in unique houses and wearing unique apparel based on their region. Villagers' facial expressions, sounds, routines, and jobs are considered to be iconic in Minecraft.

However, players looking for something different can check out the Minecraft Comes Alive (MCA) mod, which completely changes villagers from the ground up. Here is everything to know about the mod for the game.

Everything to know about Minecraft Comes Alive (MCA) mod and how to download it

What does the Minecraft Comes Alive mod offer?

MCA replaces regular villagers with more human-like NPCs (Image via CurseForge/WildBamaBoy)

As mentioned above, this mod completely removes the villagers from the vanilla game and replaces them with human-like mobs. These NPCs will look similar to the players themselves and have much more detailed features.

These new villagers will spawn in over 250 male and female Minecraft skins, making each of them unique. They will also have more detailed relationships with one another and the players.

These villagers can marry each other and the player and even have babies. When those children grow, they can do various kinds of work for the player. Hence, this mod allows one to create a community with villagers in Minecraft. They can also help others progress in their relationship.

Other interactions with villagers include chatting with them, asking them to follow the player, or hiring them to do work.

The only original feature that the mod retains is all the villager's jobs. Players can hire villagers as clerics, librarians, cartographers, etc, and trade all the vanilla items with them for emeralds.

How to download and play with Minecraft Comes Alive mod

MCA is an old mod that is only compatible with the 1.12.2 game version (Image via CurseForge)

Before installing this mod, however, players should note that Minecraft Comes Alive is quite old and has not been updated by the official creator since 2019. Hence, it is only compatible with 1.12.2. If players want to play the mod, they will have to do so in an extremely old version of the game.

Here is a short guide to download and install it:

Download the Forge modding API for game version 1.12.2 from its official website. Forge is an API that helps any mod run on Minecraft. Install Forge from the installer while keeping the official game launcher closed. Head over to the CurseForge website and search for Minecraft Comes Alive mod. Download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with the 1.12.2 game version. Copy and paste the downloaded mod file to Minecraft's game directory, inside the mods folder. Open the official game launcher and look for Forge modded game version 1.12.2. The version should be visible in the Java Edition version list. Open the game and head to the 'Mods' tab to see if the game is properly installed.

