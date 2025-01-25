Minecraft speed bridging tutorial guide

A Minecraft world is filled with all kinds of terrain generation. You will find mountains, oceans, lava pools, plains, and even completely irregular and random terrain in all three dimensions of the game. Hence, if you want to travel in these dimensions, you need to know all the techniques to create a smooth path for yourself. One of the methods to create a safe and straight path is by building a bridge.

Many frequently build bridges from one point to another, usually to avoid climbing and descending through rough terrains and move a lot quicker. Over the years, players have figured out a method of building a bridge as quickly as possible using a few movement techniques.

This technique is only applicable to Java Edition since Bedrock Edition has a very different mechanic for placing blocks to create bridges.

Here is a short guide to explain how you can bridge faster in Minecraft Java Edition.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to build bridges faster in Minecraft

1) Practicing diagonal movement while crouching and crosshair placement

Diagonal movement while crouching is faster than straight-line movement (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must practice how to diagonally move while crouching. This is a movement technique in Minecraft that is officially considered a movement bug by Mojang. However, this has been used by millions in various custom game modes like parkour runs, bedwars, skywars, etc.

Basically, you will crouch and walk faster when you are going diagonally as opposed to a straight line. Hence, when creating a bridge, you must hold the crouch button and move diagonally using two directional keys.

Crosshair placement should be precise to be able to place blocks quickly (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another important detail to note is that your crosshair should be at a particular angle and place in order to quickly place blocks one after another. The crosshair should be set on the face of the block adjacent to another block to extend the bridge.

Since you will be moving diagonally, your body should be facing a 45-degree angle as shown in the picture above. This way, even though you will be moving diagonally, you will only be moving on a single X or Z axis.

While being at a 45-degree angle, your crosshair should also point toward the midpoint of the block as shown above. This way, you will be able to place a new block as soon as your crosshair reaches the other side of the old block.

2) Speeding up bridging by letting go of the crouch button

Speed bridging can be done by letting go of the crouch button just for a few milliseconds to walk over the placed block faster (Image via Mojang Studios)

Although moving diagonally while crouching and placing blocks adjacent to one another is a relatively fast and safe method of bridging, you can speed this process up even more.

More experienced players can let go of the crouch button while walking over the block just placed. This way, you can reach the other side of the block faster. Moments before reaching the edge, re-engage the crouch mode, place the new block, and then let go of the crouch button to walk over again.

There is a particular rhythm to these movement mechanics that you will have to practice and learn over time. You can start by perfecting the crouching bridging technique and then leave the crouch button right after placing a new block to practice an even faster bridging technique.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!