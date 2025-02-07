Minecraft should consider adding bear variants in the upcoming update

In recent Minecraft snapshots and beta/preview versions, Mojang has added two new mob variants, each for pigs, cows, and chickens. These are part of the larger game drop for the sandbox that brings loads of smaller new features that enhance the Overworld's ambiance massively. Since the developers are focused on bringing new life to these old mobs, one could argue that polar bears could also receive new variants that spawn in different biomes.

Why bears should also receive new variants for upcoming Minecraft game drop

Bears have been an underwhelming mob in Minecraft

Bears have been underwhelming ambient mobs in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

It's safe to say that polar bears aren't the most interesting mobs in Minecraft. They uncommonly spawn in cold biomes like Snowy Plains, Frozen Oceans, Ice Spikes, and Deep Frozen Ocean.

They drop raw cod and salmon upon death and are neutral in nature. They will only get angry at a player if they are attacked or if they have a baby with them. Apart from that, they only enhance the overall look and feel of cold biomes.

Since there is only one kind of bear in Minecraft, and Mojang is currently working on making different mob variants, the developers should also make bear variants. This will make these creatures much more relevant and interesting in the game as players would want to rediscover them once the game drop releases.

New bear variants can have new features to make them more interesting

New bear variants can have new fascinating features (Image via smob_xela/CurseForge)

If Mojang plans to release new bear mob variants, they can have fascinating new features that can make them a lot more interesting in Minecraft. While polar bears can be neutral and cannot be tamed, a few new variants that spawn in forests can be tamed in a certain manner despite them being neutral.

Since bears are quite common in various forests in the real world, they can also be present in Minecraft forest biomes, posing an extra level of challenge to the players.

Mobs whose variants have already been introduced by Mojang

As of now, Mojang has released two mob variants for each of three mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

As of now, Mojang has released a total of six new mob variants, two each for cows, chickens, and pigs. They are conveniently labeled as warm cow, chicken, and pig, and cold cow, chicken, and pig. Based on a biome's temperature, these creatures will have a certain appearance to better suit the environment.

While all these mob variants have different colors and textures, some even have extra pixels and slightly modified 3D models. All these variants will soon be officially released in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

