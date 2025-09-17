Minecraft Continents mod guide

Minecraft has a unique terrain generation. The game's world is procedurally generated and is almost endless, with various land and ocean biomes. In recent versions, the game's world mostly has landmasses with smaller oceans between them. This change was made so that you are not completely lost and bored with massive oceans.
Since Minecraft Java Edition can have all kinds of third-party features, the community came up with a mod called Continents. This mod completely reshapes the world, generating much larger landmasses that look like continents, and placing large oceans between them. Here is more information about the mod.
Features and download guide for the Continents mod for Minecraft
What does the Continents mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Continents is a mod that transforms Minecraft's world generation into something far more engaging by creating massive continent-like landmasses.
This mod gives exploration a realistic sense of scale through continent-like generation that is divided by massive oceans. These continents have various dispersed biomes that you can explore. After that, you will have to cross oceans and find new places by boat or another method.
Each continent has a range of biomes with seamless and organic transitions between them. The continents offer large areas that are ideal for long-term projects, building, and survival, in contrast to vanilla Minecraft, where the terrain might feel haphazard and claustrophobic.
The mod is especially appealing for multiplayer servers, where several players can establish kingdoms or civilizations across different continents.
How to download and install the Continents mod on Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Continents mod on Minecraft:
- Download and install Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Continents mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring the brand new terrain generation.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft Live 2025 September timings for major regions
- Minecraft finally fixes infamous End gateway portal bug in Bedrock Edition
- How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 beta and preview
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!