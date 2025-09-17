Minecraft Live 2025 September timings for major regions

Mojang recently announced their second Minecraft Live event of 2025, in September. Their first live show took place in March, where they named the first game drop for 2025 and introduced various features for the second one. In the upcoming event, the company might reveal its future game drops for the remainder of the year and other projects. They might also celebrate the game's bustling community by showcasing videos of several creators.
Since the Minecraft Live September 2025 has been officially announced, here are the timings for all the major regions for when the event will go live.
Timings for Minecraft Live 2025 September in major time zones
The second Minecraft Live event will be held on September 27, 2025, at 7 pm CEST or 10 am PDT. At the time of writing this, there are almost 10 days to go for the live event.
Below are the timings of the live event across major time zones:
America
- PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am
- ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm
Europe
- CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm
- BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm
- UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm
Asia
- IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm
- CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am
- KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am
Australia / Oceania
- AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am
- NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am
Where to watch and expected length of Minecraft Live September 2025
In March 2025, Minecraft streamed its first live event of the year on its official YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, as it has done for many years. Hence, the September live event will be streamed on their official accounts as well. By visiting one of these social media platforms and searching for "Minecraft," players can check whether the accounts are broadcasting the event.
Additionally, players can watch the live stream by going to the event page on the official Minecraft website.
The duration of the live event can range from 30 minutes to an hour. Some of Mojang's earlier live events were quite brief, while others were lengthier.
The developers only held a brief 30-minute event in 2024, while they had a 50-minute event in 2023 to reveal the 1.21 The Wild update. Given that Mojang currently organizes two Minecraft Live events, the September one will likely be shorter than usual.
