Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 beta and preview: End gateway portal fix, new animated textures, and more

Mojang has released Minecraft 1.21.120.22, a new beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. In the latest beta and preview, developers have finally fixed one of the most infamous bugs in Bedrock Edition.In rare cases, when a player entered an end gateway portal, they might fall into the void instead of landing on a surface. This caused many players to avoid exploring the End dimension like the plague, especially in hardcore mode. At last, this bug has been fixed. Along with this major fix, Mojang has also added new animated textures for copper lanterns and soul fire lanterns.There are plenty of other changes and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22. Check out the complete patch notes below.Note: Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 preview could be delayed for some Windows users. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesEnd Gateway PortalMitigated an issue that the player can get pushed to the void after teleporting from end portal. (REALMS-12993)BlocksCopper Lantern textures are now animated (MCPE-226142)Soul Fire Lantern textures are now animatedInteracting with a Shelf while empty-handed in Creative mode no longer produces a sound effect (MCPE-227586)GraphicalFixed an issue where the Copper Golem's eyes did not glow when viewed through water in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-226550)Adjusted rendering settings in Vibrant VisualsSlightly reduced contrast across all biomesReduced the intensity of temperature-based color grading in certain biomes, such as Desert and Mesa biomesAdjusted the sky color in the End dimensionAdded unique biome settings for the Roofed Forest biomesMobsCopper Golem Statue no longer renders incorrectly in the UI (MCPE-225212)Wither skeleton can now pick up copper swordsCopper GolemWhen interacting with a Copper Golem, Scraping and Waxing particles now appear at the Copper Golem's location instead of at the Block locationStability and PerformanceImproved stability around Hopper Block destructionUser InterfaceTouch Controls: Sneak button now has its proper outline when activating Swap Jump and Sneak. (MCPE-185069)Accessibility and Language Settings are now updated with a new layout and designText to Speech with Device Settings and Improved Input Response toggles are now available from settings screen on Windows (MCPE-227865)Technical UpdatesAPIReleased initialRotation member of SpawnEntityOptions to 2.3.0Released initialPersistence member of SpawnEntityOptions to 2.3.0EntityFixed an issue with Players phasing through blocks when using applyImpulse(vector: Vector3): void. (MCPE-226702)Releasing the light detection API from experimental to stable.Removed entity override limit on Player method setPropertyOverrideForEntityEditorA preview thumbnail of a structure is added to the structure list itemUndo/redo support for Ruler ToolFix an issue with client hanging when copy/pasting large structuresGeneralCorrected the aim assist command error message that did not properly explain why it failed for the first person camera (MCPE-226651)Network changes may result in better download speeds on Windows devicesItem ComponentsAdded the new &quot;minecraft:swing_duration&quot; item component, which defines the duration, in seconds, of the item's swing animation when mining or attackingThe duration is specified in the component's &quot;value&quot; fieldAffects visuals only and does not impact attack frequency or gameplay mechanicsThe &quot;minecraft:fire_resistant&quot; item component no longer accepts a direct value assignment and now requires the value to be specified through the &quot;value&quot; fieldMolangAdded &quot;query.base_swing_duration&quot;, which returns the duration of the mob's swing/attack animation, determined by the carried item and unmodified by effects applied on the mobAdded &quot;query.modified_swing_duration&quot;, which returns the duration of the mob's swing/attack animation, determined by the carried item and modified by effects applied on the mobNetworkThe following level events now emit particles at the exact specified position instead of at the center of the matching block position:WaxOn, WaxOff, ScrapeExperimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdded Control Scheme string enum.Added method setControlScheme(controlScheme?: string): void; to beta.Added method getControlScheme(): ControlScheme; to beta.Added Scripting API for BlockPrecipitationInteractions component.This api includes a component class for the BlockPrecipitationInteractions component and the two methods (accumulatesSnow and obstructsRain) of said component.Loot table discovery API now includes information about Loot Item Conditions , 1470536, 1470537)Modified method from setControlScheme(controlScheme?: string): void; to setControlScheme(controlScheme?: ControlScheme): void; in beta.BlocksAdded minecraft:precipitation_interactions component.This component allows creators to determine whether a block should obstruct precipitations or not. Minecraft fans should note that these features, changes, and fixes are not meant for The Copper Age game drop expected to release in October 2025. The Copper Age update is version 1.21.110 on Bedrock Edition, while this beta and preview is for version 1.21.120. Mojang will likely release a small minor update soon after The Copper Age with these new fixes and changes.