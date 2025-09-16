  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 beta and preview: End gateway portal fix, new animated textures, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 beta and preview: End gateway portal fix, new animated textures, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:16 GMT
Minecraft 1.21.120.22 patch notes
Minecraft 1.21.120.22 patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has released Minecraft 1.21.120.22, a new beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. In the latest beta and preview, developers have finally fixed one of the most infamous bugs in Bedrock Edition.

Ad

In rare cases, when a player entered an end gateway portal, they might fall into the void instead of landing on a surface. This caused many players to avoid exploring the End dimension like the plague, especially in hardcore mode. At last, this bug has been fixed. Along with this major fix, Mojang has also added new animated textures for copper lanterns and soul fire lanterns.

There are plenty of other changes and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22. Check out the complete patch notes below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Note: Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 preview could be delayed for some Windows users.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.22 patch notes

Ad

Features and Bug Fixes

End Gateway Portal

  • Mitigated an issue that the player can get pushed to the void after teleporting from end portal. (REALMS-12993)

Blocks

  • Copper Lantern textures are now animated (MCPE-226142)
  • Soul Fire Lantern textures are now animated
  • Interacting with a Shelf while empty-handed in Creative mode no longer produces a sound effect (MCPE-227586)

Graphical

  • Fixed an issue where the Copper Golem's eyes did not glow when viewed through water in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-226550)
  • Adjusted rendering settings in Vibrant Visuals
  • Slightly reduced contrast across all biomes
  • Reduced the intensity of temperature-based color grading in certain biomes, such as Desert and Mesa biomes
  • Adjusted the sky color in the End dimension
  • Added unique biome settings for the Roofed Forest biomes
Ad

Mobs

  • Copper Golem Statue no longer renders incorrectly in the UI (MCPE-225212)
  • Wither skeleton can now pick up copper swords

Copper Golem

  • When interacting with a Copper Golem, Scraping and Waxing particles now appear at the Copper Golem's location instead of at the Block location

Stability and Performance

  • Improved stability around Hopper Block destruction

User Interface

  • Touch Controls: Sneak button now has its proper outline when activating Swap Jump and Sneak. (MCPE-185069)
  • Accessibility and Language Settings are now updated with a new layout and design
  • Text to Speech with Device Settings and Improved Input Response toggles are now available from settings screen on Windows (MCPE-227865)
Ad

Technical Updates

API

  • Released initialRotation member of SpawnEntityOptions to 2.3.0
  • Released initialPersistence member of SpawnEntityOptions to 2.3.0
  • Entity
  • Fixed an issue with Players phasing through blocks when using applyImpulse(vector: Vector3): void. (MCPE-226702)
  • Releasing the light detection API from experimental to stable.
  • Removed entity override limit on Player method setPropertyOverrideForEntity

Editor

  • A preview thumbnail of a structure is added to the structure list item
  • Undo/redo support for Ruler Tool
  • Fix an issue with client hanging when copy/pasting large structures
Ad

General

  • Corrected the aim assist command error message that did not properly explain why it failed for the first person camera (MCPE-226651)
  • Network changes may result in better download speeds on Windows devices

Item Components

  • Added the new "minecraft:swing_duration" item component, which defines the duration, in seconds, of the item's swing animation when mining or attacking
  • The duration is specified in the component's "value" field
  • Affects visuals only and does not impact attack frequency or gameplay mechanics
  • The "minecraft:fire_resistant" item component no longer accepts a direct value assignment and now requires the value to be specified through the "value" field
Ad

Molang

  • Added "query.base_swing_duration", which returns the duration of the mob's swing/attack animation, determined by the carried item and unmodified by effects applied on the mob
  • Added "query.modified_swing_duration", which returns the duration of the mob's swing/attack animation, determined by the carried item and modified by effects applied on the mob

Network

  • The following level events now emit particles at the exact specified position instead of at the center of the matching block position:
  • WaxOn, WaxOff, Scrape
Ad

Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Added Control Scheme string enum.
  • Added method setControlScheme(controlScheme?: string): void; to beta.
  • Added method getControlScheme(): ControlScheme; to beta.
  • Added Scripting API for BlockPrecipitationInteractions component.
  • This api includes a component class for the BlockPrecipitationInteractions component and the two methods (accumulatesSnow and obstructsRain) of said component.
  • Loot table discovery API now includes information about Loot Item Conditions , 1470536, 1470537)
  • Modified method from setControlScheme(controlScheme?: string): void; to setControlScheme(controlScheme?: ControlScheme): void; in beta.
Ad

Blocks

  • Added minecraft:precipitation_interactions component.
  • This component allows creators to determine whether a block should obstruct precipitations or not. And if it does, whether falling snow should accumulate on the block or not.

Minecraft fans should note that these features, changes, and fixes are not meant for The Copper Age game drop expected to release in October 2025. The Copper Age update is version 1.21.110 on Bedrock Edition, while this beta and preview is for version 1.21.120. Mojang will likely release a small minor update soon after The Copper Age with these new fixes and changes.

Also Read: Minecraft 1.21.9 pre-release 1 patch notes: Copper golem improvements, mannequin changes, and more

About the author
Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Twitter icon

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications