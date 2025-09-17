Minecraft finally fixes infamous End gateway portal bug in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is more widely available version of the blocky game, including smartphones, consoles, and PCs. Unfortunately, it also has many bugs, so much so that players have infamously named it “bugrock.” Minor issues such as terrain generation glitches can be overlooked, but when these issues affect the gameplay experience, things can get problematic.A well-known and documented issue with Minecraft Bedrock Edition was the End gateway portal bug. As the name suggests, it was related to the portal players found after defeating the Ender Dragon. Instead of teleporting players to the outer End islands where elytra, shulker boxes, and other interesting items are found, it would either drop them into the void or transport them back to the main island.Thankfully, the developers finally fixed this issue, so players can get into the portal after defeating the challenging Ender Dragon and head toward the outer End islands without the fear of losing everything in their inventory along with their progress.Minecraft End gateway portal bug has been fixedBEDROCK END PORTAL GLITCH? Everytime throw a ender pearl into gate it just spawns me near the middle of the island. Was working fine last night but now continues like so. 1.19.50 byu/XopherGault inMinecraftThe official website for bugs in Minecraft has many posts by players describing different outcomes of this bug. Some reported how the End gateway portal transported them back to the main island, just 10 blocks away from the portal’s location. While this hampers the gameplay experience, it is not as bad as getting sent to a single floating island in the void or, worse, into the void.The r/Minecraft subreddit also has many videos showing how this bug led players to just take a dive into the void. If one considers Hardcore mode, the Bedrock version becomes downright unplayable. In some cases, it seemed that this error was not just due to faulty world generation, but also major engine-side issues.While the developers did take their time, with the bug being reported as far back as 2020, players can finally relax as the issue has been fixed. Mojang also updated the bug recently to smooth things out. Many players noted that the End gateway portal bug appeared more frequently with mods, as they might interfere with gameplay mechanics.Players who use mods, especially new or multiple ones, might face this issue again. The best way to test if a mod is causing the problem is by starting a new world in Minecraft with the mods disabled.