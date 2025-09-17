  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft finally fixes infamous End gateway portal bug in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft finally fixes infamous End gateway portal bug in Bedrock Edition

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 17, 2025 07:39 GMT
Minecraft End gateway portal has been fixed (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft End gateway portal has been fixed (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is more widely available version of the blocky game, including smartphones, consoles, and PCs. Unfortunately, it also has many bugs, so much so that players have infamously named it “bugrock.” Minor issues such as terrain generation glitches can be overlooked, but when these issues affect the gameplay experience, things can get problematic.

Ad

A well-known and documented issue with Minecraft Bedrock Edition was the End gateway portal bug. As the name suggests, it was related to the portal players found after defeating the Ender Dragon. Instead of teleporting players to the outer End islands where elytra, shulker boxes, and other interesting items are found, it would either drop them into the void or transport them back to the main island.

Thankfully, the developers finally fixed this issue, so players can get into the portal after defeating the challenging Ender Dragon and head toward the outer End islands without the fear of losing everything in their inventory along with their progress.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft End gateway portal bug has been fixed

Ad

The official website for bugs in Minecraft has many posts by players describing different outcomes of this bug. Some reported how the End gateway portal transported them back to the main island, just 10 blocks away from the portal’s location. While this hampers the gameplay experience, it is not as bad as getting sent to a single floating island in the void or, worse, into the void.

The r/Minecraft subreddit also has many videos showing how this bug led players to just take a dive into the void. If one considers Hardcore mode, the Bedrock version becomes downright unplayable. In some cases, it seemed that this error was not just due to faulty world generation, but also major engine-side issues.

Ad

While the developers did take their time, with the bug being reported as far back as 2020, players can finally relax as the issue has been fixed. Mojang also updated the bug recently to smooth things out. Many players noted that the End gateway portal bug appeared more frequently with mods, as they might interfere with gameplay mechanics.

Players who use mods, especially new or multiple ones, might face this issue again. The best way to test if a mod is causing the problem is by starting a new world in Minecraft with the mods disabled.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications