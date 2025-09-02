4 Minecraft bugs that have now become a part of the game

Since Minecraft is packed with detailed features and a never-ending world, it has experienced thousands of bugs since its release in 2011. Though Mojang worked tirelessly to remove most bugs from the game, some of them have established themselves as core gameplay features. Players have exploited these integral bugs to gain resources and progress, so much so that Mojang simply cannot resolve them.

Here are a few bugs that are now integral to Minecraft.

4 bugs that became a part of Minecraft

1) Nether roof

Players can enter the Nether roof using ender pearls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nether roof is essentially a desolate space right above the Nether bedrock ceiling. It has a flat bedrock terrain with no mobs spawning. Over the years, players have found a way to get to the Nether roof and connect their Overworld's Nether portal to a new one that opens on the Nether roof.

The roof can be accessed by throwing an ender pearl at the very edge of the topmost bedrock block in the Nether ceiling. The topmost bedrock block is located at Y level 125, which needs to be found by players in order to successfully enter the roof.

Though Mojang considers this a glitch, it has remained in the game solely because millions of players actively use it for farms and Nether portal networks in their worlds.

2) Diagonal movement while crouching

Diagonal crouch walking is much faster and is used by many speedrunners (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There was a unique glitch that allowed players to crouch walk faster when they were diagonally moving in Minecraft. When players discovered it, they used it to construct bridges faster, which gradually became a core feature, especially for PvP, Bedwars, Skywars players, and speedrunners.

This diagonal crouch movement exploit was recently fixed by Mojang in a snapshot, which followed a lot of backlash from the community. Hence, the developers decided to revert the fix and keep the diagonal crouch speed exploit in Minecraft for players to use.

3) TNT dupe

TNT dupe is another glitch that is frequently used by players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

TNT duping is another exploit that many players use in Minecraft. This bug or glitch allows players to create an infinite amount of TNT blocks without even using a single one. To duplicate TNT blocks, Minecrafters are required to create a contraption using slimes, pistons, and a coral fan. When this contraption activates, the game essentially gets confused about whether the TNT block should remain as a block or an activated entity.

As a result, two TNT blocks get created, one that gets activated and drops, and the other is a block that returns to its original place in the contraption.

This glitch has been around for several years now, and Mojang is well aware of it, but they decided not to remove it simply because many players' contraptions rely on this glitch.

4) Creeper's origin

Creeper originated from a wrong 3D model of a pig (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Creeper is one of the very first and most iconic features that was originally a glitch in Minecraft. When Marcus Persson, a.k.a Notch, was developing the game, he decided to add pigs. However, its 3D model was not developed properly and created an entity that stood straight but on four legs and had no hands.

Though it was a glitch, Notch was quite fascinated by the entity's overall design and decided to create a mob out of it. Fast forward to 2025, the creeper is arguably the most popular mob and the face of the game.

