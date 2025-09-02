Minecraft's lead designer explains why the Nether roof creates a conundrum in Mojang

In a recent video, Minecraft's lead designer, Jens "Jeb" Bergensten, talked about how the Nether roof creates a weird conundrum in Minecraft. Nether roof is a place where players can head using a unique method. Then, they can create a Nether portal network and even various farms on the realm's roof. Though Mojang does not accept this as a feature, they have decided not to remove it.

Ad

Here is how Jeb explains the weird situation of Minecraft's Nether roof.

How Minecraft's Nether roof creates a conundrum within Mojang

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

In Minecraft's recent YouTube video, The Narrator, a fictional character, visits Mojang's headquarters to speak with Jeb and narrative designer Kevin Grace about various game secrets and stories.

One of his questions was about the Nether roof and why it exists. To this, Jeb smiled and explained how Mojang sees the process of accessing the roof as a bug, but it has gradually become a part of the game, which causes a weird conundrum. He said:

Ad

"So, yes, on Java Edition, it's actually like a glitch or a bug that you're able to go on top of the Nether. And that kind of contradicts our idea of the dimension because the dimension is supposed to be completely surrounded by bedrock. In the end, the game is the source of truth, and that's a little bit of a conundrum, I suppose."

Ad

Since the Nether roof is used by millions of players, Mojang decided to keep the bug that allowed entry through the bedrock ceiling.

This is one of the many bugs and glitches the developers decided to leave in the game simply because they have become a core gameplay feature.

How to enter the Nether roof in Minecraft?

Nether roof can be entered using an ender pearl (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To enter the Nether roof, players need to have ladders and ender pearls ready. This is because they need to reach the topmost bedrock layer in the realm and use an ender pearl to enter.

Ad

Here are the steps to enter the Nether roof in Minecraft:

Enter the Nether. Tower up to a Nether ceiling. Carefully break blocks to reach the bedrock ceiling. Beware of lava pockets. Find the topmost bedrock layer, which should be at Y level 125. Place and climb the ladder to the topmost bedrock block. Use an ender pearl at the edge of the topmost bedrock block and the adjacent block where the ladder is placed. As shown in the picture above.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!