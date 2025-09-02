Minecraft's lead designer Jens talks about game lore in a hilarious video

In a recent hilarious video, Minecraft's lead designer, Jens Bergensten, and narrative designer, Kevin Grace, talked about the game's lore. Ever since it was released back in 2011, the community has frequently discussed the mysterious storyline of the game. This was touched on by both Jens and Kevin in the video where they speak to a fictional character called The Narrator.

Here are Jens and Kevin's takes on Minecraft's cryptic storyline.

Minecraft's lore discussed by the game's lead designer and narrative designer in a recent funny video

The video starts with The Narrator, an in-game character with a real person's voice, entering Mojang's headquarters to find the secrets of Minecraft. He then gets a chance to speak with Jens Bergensten, a.k.a Jeb.

One of the first questions the Narrator asked Jeb was whether the Nether was underneath the Overworld. At first, Jeb was reluctant to answer, but after constant pressure, Jeb said that Mojang thinks both realms are completely different and not physically connected.

Jeb also spoke about the Nether roof and how players are able to squeeze through the Nether bedrock ceiling to reach it. Though he terms it a bug or a glitch, Mojang has never fixed it since it gradually became a core part of the gameplay.

One interesting part about the video was when The Narrator mentioned a secret group in Mojang. Jeb expanded on it, saying that there exists a mythology group in the company that discusses various aspects of the game's lore.

While Jeb did not speak about the group, Kevin Grace, who was also interviewed, touched on how the group aims to deepen the game's mystery through most in-game features.

Kevin Grace talking about Mojang's secret mythology group (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Jeb further said that the structures hold a deeper mystery in Minecraft's lore. He explained how questions can arise about the structure's origin even before the player enters the game.

Both Jeb and Kevin stated that some of the fan theories about Minecraft's lore are a lot more interesting than Mojang's own stories, which is what keeps the developers from sharing their original stories. In this way, they urge players to imagine their own lore and find which story feels right to them.

In the second half of the video, Jeb confessed that he had his own version of the game's lore. He disagrees that his story is canon and better than others', but he understands that many players will be curious about what he thinks.

At the very end of the video, Jeb stands up from his chair while another person removes the microphone from the set. During this, Jeb said something in Swedish after which the video ended. The comment section was filled with many translating what Jeb said. According to them, he said:

"So you want to hear the real story, then?"

This was Mojang's fun way to further tease Minecraft's community, hinting that there is an original story.

