Streamers and gamers are always looking for the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator, allowing them to expand their abilities and utilize their gameplay most efficiently. The gaming community has an array of mods that allow creators to manipulate the camera, record footage, and capture the best moments.

Here are the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

Replay and other best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator

1) Replay mod

The ability to record entire gameplay sessions makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/luks_gamer99)

The Replay mod by luks_gamer99 is one of the most popular mods for content creation and footage recording. The unique capture mechanism allows players to record their entire gameplay automatically, ensuring that they do not miss any crucial moments.

Players are notified by chat and a blinking logo, making it easier to know that the recording has begun. Additionally, they can also press the 'M' button to mark a specific part of the footage, making it easier to locate highlights or specific situations without having to go back and forth. The ease of recording and cataloging makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

2) Freecam mod

The Freecam mod lets players explore the world with a freecam without switching to Spectator mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/hashalite)

The Freecam mod by hashalite is a unique mod that adds a freecam in your world that allows gamers to control their camera separately from their character. This lets players fly around and travel through blocks within their render distance, making it easier to scout areas and set up shots for clips or videos.

The mod essentially grants the powers of spectator mode without having to change game mode using commands. It also features an array of customisation options for collision control and boundaries, making it one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

3) Do a Barrel Roll

The Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod greatly improves the flight ability of elytra and offers more control options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/enjarai)

The Do a Barrel Roll mod by enjarai is perhaps one of the coolest mods on this list. It adds advanced flight controls to the elytra, letting players navigate with ease rather than just relying on gliding. It introduces X and Y axis maneuverability that players can control with their mouse or use the A/D keys to strafe.

The mod also reworks the camera, adding a completely unlocked POV. The free flight and camera make it the perfect drone to take cinematic shots while flying without being limited by angles. The ease of maneuvering and the gameplay enhancement make this one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

4) WATERFrAMES: Multimedia Displays

The ability to project videos and images within the game makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator in 2025 (Image via Mojang/SrRapero720)

The WATERFrAMES: Multimedia Displays by SrRapero720 is a powerful Minecraft mod that adds multimedia support in the game, allowing players to display static and dynamic media. The API supports platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Kick, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more. Additionally, the mod has an integrated LibVLC preinstallation for Windows 10/11 devices.

Players can place multiple blocks, such as frames, projectors, and even TVs, to display their desired video or image, offering a great way to set up unique shots. It is also compatible with mod loaders such as Forge and Fabric, and allows gamers to show local images as well. It is a versatile and highly customisable media tool that is among the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

5) Twitch Chat Integration

The seamless integration of the chats makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator (Image via Mojang/BlayTheNinth)

The Twitch Chat Integration mod by BlayTheNinth allows players to integrate their Twitch chat within Minecraft. It imports the live stream chat and displays it in the standard chat format within the game, making it an immersive addition that does not distract players.

Additionally, the mod also supports Twitch Emotes and name badges, making it a great way for creators and streamers to read the chats from their subscribers and answer questions or reply on the fly. The optional subscriber-only mode, paired with the seamless integration, easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft mods to have as a content creator.

