Minecraft Game of Thrones mod guide

Over the years, many modders have created Minecraft mods featuring worlds from other popular media franchises. Since the vast sandbox allows people to recreate fantasy worlds from other media with ease, one developer created a massive Game of Thrones-themed mod.

Here is everything to know about the Game of Thrones mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the Game of Thrones Minecraft mod

What does the Game of Thrones mod offer?

This mod is great for exploring and immersing in Westeros and Essos (Image via CurseForge/Hummel009)

The Game of Thrones, developed by Hummel009, is a huge Minecraft mod that introduces the worlds of Essos, Westeros, and other places. It features lots of rich content based on both the books and the HBO series.

A brand new Game of Thrones dimension with 182 biomes, 398 structures (cities, castles, and villages), and 474 intricate waypoints is in this mod. You can find all the popular locations from the franchise, from King's Landing to Winterfell.

The mod also has a special modifier system that allows you to enhance weapons, armor, and tools. You are also given an MQ book to track mini-quests. It also has an alignment system that allows you to gain or lose reputation among 37 factions.

This mod is jam-packed with content, featuring 684 items, 625 blocks, 860 mobs, and 179 special characters such as Daenerys, Stannis, and Petyr Baelish.

Since it is such a massive mod, the modder has not yet updated it to the latest game versions. Hence, even in 2025, it is stuck on Minecraft version 1.7.10.

How to download and install the Game of Thrones mod for Minecraft?

Game of Thrones mod can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Hummel009)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Game of Thrones mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.7.10. Head to CurseForge and either search for the Game of Thrones mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.7.10. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.7.10 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring the world of Game of Thrones in Minecraft.

