  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • This Minecraft mod adds Wiki to your game

This Minecraft mod adds Wiki to your game

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 01, 2025 06:28 GMT
Hey Wiki is a mod that allows you to quickly look up blocks and items Minecraft
Hey Wiki is a mod that allows you to quickly look up blocks and items Minecraft's Wiki page from withing the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft is packed with features, not every player will be able to remember every little detail. Hence, many of them frequently visit the game's wiki pages for information about a block, mob, item, mechanic, command, and more. To do this, you need to first identify the name of the block, item, mob, command, etc., then find its wiki webpage. If you want information about certain mods, you also need to open their separate wikis.

Ad

To bypass all this, the official Minecraft Wiki organization created a mod called Hey Wiki. It adds useful shortcuts to get information on features and open the game's and certain mods' wikis right from the game.

sk promotional banner

Features and download for the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft

What does the Hey Wiki mod offer?

This mod can also show information and links to items, mobs, and any particular feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
This mod can also show information and links to items, mobs, and any particular feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Hey Wiki is a simple mod that adds Minecraft Wiki, and other mod wikis support in the game itself. When the mod is installed, players can simply look at any block or mob and press the "H" button to instantly see their details.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After pressing the dedicated button, a small description of the block or a mob will pop up, along with options to head to its wiki page. You can either copy the link or directly command the game to open the browser and the page on it.

If you are holding any item in your main hand and want information on it, you can press ALT+H to open the same information and wiki page link GUI.

Ad

You can also press the B key on the keyboard to pull up the Minecraft Wiki search bar, on which you can search for any particular feature and directly open its wiki page on your browser.

Here is a list of all the wikis this mod allows you to explore:

  • Minecraft Wiki
  • Aether Wiki
  • Mekanism Wiki
  • The Twilight Forest Wiki
  • Applied Energistics 2 Wiki
  • Stardust Labs Wiki
  • Create Wiki
  • Voidscape Wiki
  • Advent of Ascension Wiki
  • Doggy Talents Next Wiki
  • Endertech Infinity Wiki
  • Marvel Superheroes Mod Wiki
  • BlockFront Wiki
  • Cobblemon Wiki
Ad

How to download and install the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft?

Hey Wiki mod can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Minecraft Wiki)
Hey Wiki mod can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Minecraft Wiki)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft:

Ad
  1. Download and install the Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8.
  2. Head to Modrinth and either search for the Hey Wiki mod.
  3. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now.
  4. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
  5. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version.
  6. Open the game, enter a world, and use the mod for searching every feature on the wiki right from within the game.
Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications