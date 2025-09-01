This Minecraft mod adds Wiki to your game

Since Minecraft is packed with features, not every player will be able to remember every little detail. Hence, many of them frequently visit the game's wiki pages for information about a block, mob, item, mechanic, command, and more. To do this, you need to first identify the name of the block, item, mob, command, etc., then find its wiki webpage. If you want information about certain mods, you also need to open their separate wikis.

To bypass all this, the official Minecraft Wiki organization created a mod called Hey Wiki. It adds useful shortcuts to get information on features and open the game's and certain mods' wikis right from the game.

Features and download for the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft

What does the Hey Wiki mod offer?

This mod can also show information and links to items, mobs, and any particular feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Hey Wiki is a simple mod that adds Minecraft Wiki, and other mod wikis support in the game itself. When the mod is installed, players can simply look at any block or mob and press the "H" button to instantly see their details.

After pressing the dedicated button, a small description of the block or a mob will pop up, along with options to head to its wiki page. You can either copy the link or directly command the game to open the browser and the page on it.

If you are holding any item in your main hand and want information on it, you can press ALT+H to open the same information and wiki page link GUI.

You can also press the B key on the keyboard to pull up the Minecraft Wiki search bar, on which you can search for any particular feature and directly open its wiki page on your browser.

Here is a list of all the wikis this mod allows you to explore:

Minecraft Wiki

Aether Wiki

Mekanism Wiki

The Twilight Forest Wiki

Applied Energistics 2 Wiki

Stardust Labs Wiki

Create Wiki

Voidscape Wiki

Advent of Ascension Wiki

Doggy Talents Next Wiki

Endertech Infinity Wiki

Marvel Superheroes Mod Wiki

BlockFront Wiki

Cobblemon Wiki

How to download and install the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft?

Hey Wiki mod can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Minecraft Wiki)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Hey Wiki mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8. Head to Modrinth and either search for the Hey Wiki mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and use the mod for searching every feature on the wiki right from within the game.

