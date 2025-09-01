5 great Minecraft blocks for building a castle

A castle is one of the most popular structures to construct in Minecraft. Since the game feels fantasy-esque at times, players are usually inclined to create a castle where they too can perform enchantments, make potions, and immerse themselves in the game's world. Though any building can be constructed using any block, castles have a special layout and theme, for which the game has several blocks.
Here is a list of some blocks that work great on a castle in Minecraft.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 great blocks for building castles in Minecraft
1) Stone Bricks
Stone bricks are one of the most basic, strong blocks that players can use to create a castle. These blocks can be obtained by smelting mined cobblestone to regular stone, and then combining four regular stones on a crafting table. Stone bricks can also be crafted using a stonecutter.
As the picture shows, these blocks look like large stone slabs stacked on top of each other, forming dark gray creases. Hence, this texture can fit perfectly with a regular castle exterior that does not have a strong theme.
2) Deepslate Bricks
Deepslate bricks look like a darker variant of stone bricks, but they are made from an entirely different block, deepslate, which is found in deeper Overworld caves. First, players need to craft polished deepslate from four cobbled deepslate, then they can combine four polished deepslate to get deepslate bricks.
As the picture shows, these blocks have a much darker and grungier look when compared to stone bricks. If players plan to build a darker and evil-looking castle, deepslate bricks can be one of the best building blocks.
3) Tuff Bricks
Tuff bricks are one of the newest brick blocks in Minecraft. First, players need to craft polished tuff blocks from four regular tuff blocks, then craft tuff bricks from four polished tuff blocks.
These new bricks have a much more detailed texture than the previous two brick blocks. Though its textures depict that tuff slabs are placed on top of each other, the slab textures are much more detailed, giving them a 3D look.
Furthermore, tuff bricks look like a more weathered version of stone bricks. If paired with mossy stone bricks, tuff blocks can become a great building block for an old and dilapidated castle structure.
4) Dark Oak Planks
While bricks can be used to construct a castle's exterior, one of the best interior building blocks can be dark oak planks. Though there are currently loads of wood types in Minecraft, dark oak planks are still one of the best in terms of color and overall texture.
When compared to light-colored wood types, dark oak planks will fit a lot better in an old castle.
5) Nether Bricks
Nether bricks are also great building blocks that can be used to create a uniquely themed castle. These blocks are used in the game to generate a Nether Fortress. It has a beautiful, deep red hue, with textures showing small nether bricks stacked on top of each other.
If players are planning to create a Nether-themed castle, or a castle in the Nether itself, this block is a great option.
