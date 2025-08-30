4 modern Minecraft horror mods that take things to the next level

Minecraft has had horror mods for many years now. Even when the game was in development, its bustling community started making terrifying mods. They added new hostile mobs or created dimly lit structures to spook players. Fast forward to 2025, however, some talented developers have taken their horror mods to a whole new level, to a point where they capture the fear of players even outside the game.

Here are some of the best modern horror mods for Minecraft that are on a different level than others.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Minecraft mods that took horror to the next level

1) Split Self

Split Self is an immersive horror mod that can take control of your game and device (Image via Modrinth/Pryzmm)

Split Self is a Minecraft horror mod that creates a mysterious lore around itself to make it even more terrifying. The modder creates a lore that an entity that was essentially a part of the player was left behind and has gained sentience. It can not interact with the in-game world, but also with a player's device, searching through its history.

When players start to play the game, the entity will start talking to the player under their own username and reveal some private information to spook the player.

While previous horror mods used to add simple mobs that looked and sounded scary, this modern mod adds a special entity and codes the mod so that it can access and reveal a player's private information in the game.

2) Inside The System

In Your System is a brand new, unreleased horror mod in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Vivilly)

Similar to Split Self, Inside The System is another disturbing mod that can take control of a player's device, and not just the game. Though the modder states that the mod is still in early development stages, it still feels quite complete.

When players join the world with this mod installed, a new player-like entity will join the game, even though it is a single-player world. At first, the entity will seem friendly. However, if players attack it, it will show an extremely disturbing image and then vanish. This is essentially the beginning of the horror mod.

After this, players can encounter various spooky events, like a Steve with a severed face appearing, placing a sign that says the player's IP address, and then vanishing. The mod can also ban players from the world, crash the game, change the device's wallpaper, and suddenly open the camera or other applications.

3) The God

The God mod is a horror Minecraft mod that adds an entity that will kill players if their karma drops to zero (Image via YouTube/Casco)

Of course, not all modern horror mods take control of the player's device. The God is a terrifying mod that adds a unique feature of good and evil. It applies a karma bar to players that will deplete if players do anything wrong. For example, when players first spawn, they have 100 points on the bar. If they kill innocent animals, villagers, and wreak havoc, this bar will decrease in points.

After a certain point, the player will start experiencing disturbing events. If the bar reaches zero, a major event will activate where loud, dark music will start playing, and the screen will show that "God is coming". Once the "God" entity arrives, players will be forced to look at it and instantly be teleported to a mysterious hellish realm where they have to burn themselves in lava to die and respawn.

4) The Broken Script

The Broken Script is a horrific mod that can take control of your entire game (Image via Modrinth/wendigodrip)

The Broken Script is another horrifying mod with unique mechanics. It is labelled as a slow-paced horror mod that will try to make players feel paranoid and randomly jumpscare them with events. The events include banning players from the world, crashing the game, creating text files on the desktop, shaking the game window, destroying in-game structures or terrain, and much more.

