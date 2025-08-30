Minecraft Waifucraft mod guide

Over the years, Minecraft's bustling community has made all kinds of mods for Java Edition. Some of them add new structures, blocks, and biomes, while others help players boost the game's performance. However, there are some mods that add quirky and amusing features that have a very niche following. One such mod is called Waifucraft, which adds various animated female characters as companions.
Here are more details about the Waifucraft mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for the Waifucraft mod for Minecraft
What does the Waifucraft mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Waifucraft is a unique Minecraft mod that introduces female characters from various Japanese anime series as mobs. You can tame these Waifus and keep them as companions. You can engage with several waifus, each featuring specific likes, dislikes, outfits, dialogue, and unique quirks or abilities.
The main tool for summoning, taming, and managing your waifus is the book of love. You may alter their clothing, reset them, toggle their combat through htis book. New players can also access an info (or guide) page through the book of love.
You must use gifts to increase a waifu's infatuation meter and then a waifu ring when the meter is full in order to tame her. Waifus that have been tamed can follow, remain stationary, or roam freely. They can be physically healed with head pats or slowly regain their health on their own. A tamed waifu can revive at any time after dying through her waifu totem.
The mod's newer version 2.0 adds mob-waifus, which are simpler companions created through the waifu potion and can be tamed more easily.
The mod adds over 30 waifus from popular anime like Hinata, Taiga, Megumin, Monika, Nami, Sayori, Miu, Yuri, Natsuki, Kaguya, Padoru, Bowsette, Makima, Toga, and many more.
How to download and install the Waifucraft mod in Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Waifucraft mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the NeoForge for the game version 1.21.4.
- Head to CurseForge and either search for the Waifucraft mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either the NeoForge 1.21.4 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.4 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the waifus the mod has to offer, tame them, and keep them as companions.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- 5 features Minecraft fans want in an ocean game drop
- When's the next big update for Minecraft? Speculations explored
- Minecraft player showcases easy to build statues
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!