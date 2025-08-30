5 easy ways to get XP in Minecraft (2025 guide)

XP or experience are orbs that can be obtained by players by doing various activities in Minecraft. Players can get XP by breeding animals, defeating enemies, smelting items, and much more. Hence, XP can be gained either by doing extremely easy or difficult tasks.

Here are some of the easiest ways to get lots of XP quickly in Minecraft.

5 simple ways to gain XP in Minecraft

1) Mob farms

Wither can also be farmed in the End realm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mob farms are one of the best ways to gain loads of XP in Minecraft. If players find a spawner in a Monster Room, they can create a simple farm out of it to gain XP and resources. Apart from that, players can manually create some farms, like a general mob farm, an enderman farm, or a wither farm, in specific locations as well.

One of the best mob farms to get XP is guardian and blaze farms, since each of these mobs drops 10 XP points upon death.

2) Trading with villagers

Trading with villagers can give massive amounts of XP and emeralds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Trading with villagers is also a lucrative method of gaining XP in the game. Players can not only gain XP but can also earn emeralds or buy valuable resources from various professional villagers.

For example, if players can find a Fletcher villager, they can sell their sticks for some emeralds. Since the villager takes 32 sticks for one emerald, players can craft loads of them and start selling them to get both XP and emeralds. Villager trade can provide anywhere between one to six XP points.

3) Smelting stacks of items

Smelting stacks of items can give decent XP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Soon after entering a new world in Minecraft, players will need to smelt some items in a furnace. The smelting process can also give players small amounts of XP. For example, smelting raw earth minerals like copper, iron, gold, etc., to create their ingots will give 0.7 XP points each. Cooking meat will also give 0.35 XP points per item.

Hence, players can gather loads of resources and smelt them to get decent amounts of XP in Minecraft. One of the most lucrative ways to get XP involves creating a cactus or kelp farm and smelting these crops.

4) Catching fish

Fishing is the simplest but slowest form of XP farming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Fishing is one of the most peaceful activities in Minecraft. Players can create a fishing rod using sticks and strings, and simply use it on a water block to start fishing.

Interestingly, players can get anywhere between one to six XP points for catching a fish or a treasure item. Though it is not the fastest way to get XP, it is one of the easiest and most serene. If players return from a hectic expedition, they can unwind and still gain items and XP.

5) Mining Nether Quartz

Quartz blocks drop XP points when mined in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another easy way to get XP in Minecraft is by mining Nether quartz blocks. When players first enter the Nether realm, they will quickly find red netherrack blocks and white variants called Nether quartz. When these specific blocks are mined, players will get a decent amount of XP, especially if they are low level.

In the early game, mining Nether quartz blocks is one of the best ways to increase XP.

